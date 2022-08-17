Warning: Carbs ahead. Lots of warm, gooey, yeasty carbs, baked into delicious creations by the Bread Stork, and available through the Manitou Made website. Couldn’t be easier — put in your order online, and pick it up the next day at the Manitou Art Center (MAC). Owner Christina Krych spent more than 20 years in the Army, settling with her family in Colorado when she was done. After getting a degree in pastry and baking from PPCC, the Bread Stork was born in 2014. She started small via word of mouth, participated in the former Manitou Farmers Market, and joined Manitou Made when they launched in 2019. Why the name? Storks hold a special place in Krych’s heart. Her husband is from Poland, where storks spend the summer after wintering in North Africa. It doubles as a play on words as well, since the Bread Stork delivers bread instead of babies.
A couple of notes: First, wait for your receipt from the bakery to tell you when your order will be ready. Some orders will take an extra day, but it’s so worth the wait. Second, despite what the website says, you’re actually going to look for the door marked “KITCHEN” across the parking lot from the MAC itself.
Once I started sampling the Bread Stork’s products, it became obvious that a lot of care and attention went into the development of these recipes. The Pecan Rolls, decadence personified, combine deep, roasty notes with crunchy pecans in the caramel topping, a hint of cloves adding a lively floral note to the filling, and buttermilk that keeps the dough from being too sweet. Of the two sweet breads, I cannot choose a favorite. The Chocolate Twist finds a light, springy dough twisting around pieces of dark chocolate in a fat swirl of chocolate-hazelnut spread. You can toast this, a messy process leading to delicious results. The last two slices went into French toast, and I won’t apologize. The Chocolate Cherry Sourdough sounds contradictory at first. A tangy sourdough or a sweet bread, which is it? Both. And neither. Some cocoa is mixed into the sourdough, giving a richer, earthier twist to the tang. Then loads of chewy dried cherries and dark chocolate pieces are folded in before baking. The website suggests pairing it with red wine, which sounds fabulous, but I highly recommend toasting and slathering with butter, too. Slices could easily fit onto a charcuterie board, but you could also top with a schmear of mascarpone cheese and some dark cherry preserves. This bread will haunt your taste buds long after the last crumb is devoured.
The Sourdough Sandwich Bread comes already sliced, ready for adventure. It doesn’t carry the extreme sourness that makes your back molars tingle, but a touch of rye flour rounds out the flavor nicely. This loaf cries out for homegrown tomatoes and cucumbers with a slather of mayo and a little salt and pepper. The Steel Cut Multigrain Bread is just beautiful, plush, soft, and flecked with the various steel-cut grains. This bread is happy and bouncy, just slightly sweet from the whole grains. I could repeat my advice about toasting, but you know what to do with a beautiful loaf of delicious bread: whatever makes you happiest.