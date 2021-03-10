Mile High launched in November 2020, run by Christina and Jeremy Botello (a former teacher and Lowe’s manager, respectively). She’d always lived in Houston and he spent a few decades there too, and like so many Texans who vacation in Colorado, the mountains’ lure finally compelled them to move. So their home barbecuing became a business.
That’s most noticeable in their side offerings, which feel more like backyard potluck fare: fortified commercial products like limp green beans and mushy canned creamed corn with a little spice edge. Or generic tortilla chip nachos with waxy, thick concession cheese damn near drowning out the fine smoked pulled pork.
But the Botellos’ brisket (shredded vs. the common sliced presentation) rates excellent, dry rubbed with barbecue sauce (tangy with hints of A.1. Sauce) on the side. They smoke for at least 13 hours, he says, usually utilizing apple wood for the pork, and typically a mix of hickory, mesquite and pecan on the brisket.
They should consider by-the-pound meat delivery. A longtime Texan dining with me validates it as the legit stuff. And we like the fast service; everything’s batched and held hot vs. fired to order, so they plate as you pay and you walk immediately away with full foam containers.