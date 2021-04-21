This Security-Widefield area java stop holds more than 15 years’ history, and as they boast on their Facebook page, they sure manage to do a hell of a lot out of an 8-by-20-foot drive-thru kiosk.
That includes a big real-fruit smoothie menu, bubble teas, Valley Shakes, Italian sodas and a wide espresso-drink list, plus snacks — including Sasquatch Cookies and mini donuts (via the classic, Lil’ Orbits brand/machine launched in Minnesota in the 1970s).
Though millions of folks globally may disagree with me (Lil’ Orbits claims to be in 110 countries), this style of donut isn’t quite my jam, kinda mushy soft and quite cloying, the cinnamon-sugar coating evoking churros. But hey, dip them in coffee and I concede it’s a treat flavorwise. Our ancho chili mocha (a more than fair $3.10 for 16 ounces) doesn’t bring much more than a tiny, fleeting throat burn, tasting more of cinnamon and faint chocolate — the espresso pretty much buried behind high sweetness; that’s some consumers’ perfect drink.
For our tastes, we’d return for the Buck Slayer Blended Ice Rage, a frappe made with a couple espresso shots and peanut butter cups blended with ice and milk. Damn is it on-point, big with smooth coffee essence (no off, toasty flavors) and deeply peanutty body with a few veins of chocolate sauce garnish coating the inside of its plastic to-go cup. One warning: The line here moves slower than an average drive-up (two cars behind us give up and speed off defiantly in their own ice rage of sorts), so be patient for drinks made with care.