Java Mamas just recently launched in a bright yellow trailer featuring cute logo stickers and mom-level sweets like Rice Krispies and Fruity Pebbles treats.
They also serve a breakfast sandwich and burrito, a grilled cheese and a PB&J, and a coffee/espresso menu customizable with more than a dozen syrup flavorings. Drinks are made with Veteran Coffee Roasters beans, though the Mamas staffing the window can’t recall what origin composes their exclusive Me Time blend.
They pull shots off a home-style espresso machine and manage to do a decent job compared to the highly expensive rigs used at craft coffee shops. My oat milk latte’s respectable, as is a whole milk cappuccino. I can’t discern many tasting aromas through the milks, but I can tell it’s a mid-to-dark blend with a nice amount of roasty-toastiness and no burnt or scorched off-flavors.
It’s quality. My grievance only comes with the nonsensical pricing and portioning that just don’t add up considering all drinks are 16-ounce pours. For instance, a Cuppa Joe starts at $5, and I assume it’s the basic drip, but there is no drip and I’m advised to order the Americano if I want that, which is also $5.
I can’t get a clear answer then as to why both are on the menu if they’re the same thing. But still: $5 for just a cup of coffee! Our finest craft coffee spots Downtown offer bottomless for less. That cappuccino’s the same price, which makes no sense given the extra milk cost for the business. And lattes are a full $7 — that might be a town high. I’m sorry, but dollars should come off these drinks. I do get the PB&J, which is “grilled” (read: momentarily flat-top seared), to see if I’m missing something the menu description doesn’t convey in terms of being worth $7.
I’m not. There’s no fancy local bread (a wide commercial sourdough loaf instead) or boutique jelly or gourmet PB or anything that doesn’t look like it’s coming out of giant commercial tubs and packaging. Like, literally this is your mom’s PB&J, no frills, for a cost you could buy all these ingredients at the store yourself and make sandwiches for days. And the “grilling” just infuses some butter into the bread and a suggestion of browning, so the sandwich sags and drips strawberry jelly as you take bites. I could go for a normal toasting that would at least firm up the slices more. (Holy shit, I’m having that self-aware moment that I’m seriously reviewing a freakin’ — actually they name it the Effin’ Grilled — PB&J in some dignified way; what has my career come to?) I am a grown-up, I just don’t need this in my life.
And not for $24.58 post tax/tip for two coffees and a lunchbox stuffer. For much less cost, all this could work, with proper customer expectations that this is what it is: cute and childhood-nostalgic until you realize kids don’t typically drink coffee and adults should be able to execute grilled cheeses and the like effortlessly at home, affordably.