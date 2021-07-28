Three-year-old CFB claims to be America’s only true “estate brewery,” meaning some of their beers (the porter and a wheat when we visit) are entirely made on-farm, with San Luis Valley water, farm-grown hops and grains (malted on-site by sister company Colorado Malting Company) and house-cultivated Colorado Spontaine Yeast (with a Belgian saison-like profile, limiting its use in certain house brews).
It’s well worth reading more on their website and attached articles about the fourth-generation farm, brewer Josh Cody’s European beer studies and this bold, remotely located venture. We dig all the heart, authenticity and mission.
I can’t possibly sum it all up in this limited space, but here’s a few snapshots: piquant pork butt and chicken thigh crumbled sausage tacos from nearby Gosar Ranch (carried by Mountain Mama Natural Foods); a stunning view of puffy clouds in blue skies past yard games outside the taproom; a tasting paddle set in part with a farm rye IPA, dry-hopped estate Cascade hop IPA, fruity pineapple helles, a candi sugar-sweet Irish stout and German-style FarmHaus Lager land beer. To-go: a 72-ounce Finnish-style Sahti, an ancient-recipe, hop-less, uncarbonated brew with juniper berries and bark, rye and bread yeast. There’s nothing quite like CFB around; absolutely plan a day trip.