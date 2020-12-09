It’s certainly not a law that an eatery serving Latin American/Caribbean cuisine needs to have a moniker identifying itself as such, but our biggest complaint about The Fix is its name. A food truck called “The Fix” could sell anything under the sun. But after a bite of their breakfast burrito with chorizo dipped in a bright red, stinging salsa, our knickers are no longer in such a twist over their branding.
That burrito comes full of fine-textured scrambled eggs and potato shreds, with plenty of warming chorizo spices pervading it, nice on its own and lovely under that fiery hot salsa.
We order it with a mango smoothie to wash it down, and that arrives as bright as the sun: not too sweet and delightfully fruity, though lacking in the subtle piney notes of the raw fruit (not at all a problem for this writer). And fried plantains are a sure thing, though we’re confused when we’re offered Nutella or dulce de leche atop. Ah well, to each their own.