The Forge anchored itself outside Mash Mechanix a few months back, but it has been in the works for four years, says owner Steven Rodriguez, a former utilities project manager.
That’s when he began building the unit, from the flatbed framing up to a cast concrete, stone-floor pizza oven (fed by red oak). His nephew Nico helps on the truck, as does his wife Susan, a clinical social worker and psychology teacher.
They prep all ingredients fresh daily, fermenting dough (from 00 Italian flour and yeast starter) overnight and par-cooking (in a press with olive oil) for fast service; the 700-degree oven turns out a pie every few minutes. Personal-sized pies are $12, which includes a choice of red sauce (reduced San Marzano tomatoes and seasonings) or white (a six-cheese blend, chardonnay, truffle oil, roasted garlic, herbs) and three ingredients.
For our red pie, we go sausage, sweet peppers and mixed olives; for our white pie, we pick prosciutto, figs and caramelized onions. The flavor combos click under a generous cheese cap, with more tang and spice on the red and mild sweetness and creaminess on the white. They’re simple pies, made well.
The crust is super thin, chewy, effortless to fold but sturdy enough not to go flaccid in-hand, only holding crunch at the crackery edges. Steven says they developed the style based on travels, trials and feedback. They sell out of around 75 pizzas nightly, he says, noting they hope to expand past the current 12 toppings and offer limited entrées.