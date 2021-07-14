The propagation of hipster joints in south Downtown continues apace with this new beer garden. Cleverly named The Garden, the spot offers a variety of local tap brews and mixed drinks, with stylish, breezy indoor seating and ample outdoor seating, making it a sure thing for hot summers growing hotter.
Food comes from the partnering Lush F2F and a rotating weekly truck. We pick a pint from Storybook Brewing: Fruit Punch seltzer. This Hawaiian Punch-colored booze sips with a mild acidity that’s followed by a Hawaiian Punch-like flavor that is appropriately seltzer-level intense, i.e., like Hawaiian Punch mixed with TV static.
It’s far from bad for those into it, and we are into it. Our other order from this beer garden is, once more, not beer — though their tap curation meets muster — but a Mezcal Last Word.
This variation on the classic gin cocktail sips like a more complex margarita in the best way, with a super-smoky nose leading to a more nuanced balance of smoke, agave earthiness, lime acidity and the dance of maraschino liqueur and green Chartreuse. Snark about the name aside, we dig this watering hole.