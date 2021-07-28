The Juicy Seafood is a Cajun seafood chain that sprawls across nine states, mostly in the South. Everything about it feels like it came out of a pre-assembled kit labeled “seafood shack.”
Maybe we’re as cynical as we are because we order a soft shell crab po-boy instead of one of the many seafood boil options available, but we expect richness and a faint sweetness from the meat of a whole soft shell crab breaded with panko and fried. What we get tastes somewhat fishy, not at all sweet. We can’t find much good to say about the flavor, though the breading’s nice and crisp. It’s served on a sandwich roll with a crisp exterior and soft interior, accompanied simply with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
A more flavorful saucing, maybe a remoulade, would do a lot of good for this less-than-brilliant crustacean dish, though it would stamp down the subtleties of a better crab. The side of fries have a damn good texture, crisp outside and fluffy inside, though the “Cajun” fries we pick taste more of seasoned salt than anything Cajun we’ve had.