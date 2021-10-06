If you’re remembering The Joint as a regular meat wagon attached to Odyssey Gastropub and The Bench, you aren’t wrong. But the pandemic changed many things. The Joint was parked between Thanksgiving 2020 and March 2021, after which the company’s former business development manager Aaron Posey bought it from owners Tyler and Jenny Sherman.
Posey’s also a vegan chef, so he made the truck all plant-based, with a small (six-item when we visit), rotating menu that’s already established classic repeat items with loyals.
I meet one fan outside Metric Brewing who’s hit the truck almost daily for two weeks running. We order a BBQ Arepa, mojo tacos and patacones. The latter are the Colombian name for tostones, fried green plantains, and Posey double-fries his to crispy perfection, drizzling them with a thick salsa rosada (mayo-ketchup) spiked with garlic and spicy guajillo chiles balanced by a touch of sweetness from blue agave powder.
The corn flour arepa gets thickened with coconut oil and hosts jackfruit marinated in barbecue seasonings plus fixings that include mustard kale slaw and fried onions; it’s decent but the patty absorbs much of the fillings’ flavors.
The jackfruit on the tacos gets a Cuban-style marinade for 24 hours, their corn tortillas holding the same slaw and fried onions plus cilantro, vegan queso blanco and a lively jicama bacon (also lengthily marinated with undisclosed sweet and smoky elements).
They’re absolutely EPIC and could hold their own against any meat tacos in the city, we feel. Disagree with me if you wish (perhaps during Vegan Restaurant Week, Nov. 1-7) and look out for Posey’s planned brick-and-mortar spot around spring 2022.