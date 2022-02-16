Perhaps you noticed during the early days of the pandemic that the familiar hot dog stands outside Home Depot stores disappeared. They don’t appear to be coming back, leading someone to start a Change.org petition (change.org/p/home-depot-bring-back-home-depot-hot-dog-stands) in protest.
This happened across the nation, not just in Colorado. Denver’s Westword reported on the matter this past fall, following up with a Nov. 10 article quoting a Home Depot spokesperson: “... We found that in some areas we need to repurpose the space to better serve our customers’ home improvement needs.” The article’s writer lamented how these stands had been more than quick stops for cheap eats, but “staples in their communities” that created longstanding relationships with store customers and employees who patronized them.
Ask J.R. Hayes, owner of Colorado Springs’ The Pit Stop Grill, and he’ll cite community awards he’d won during the more than eight years he operated his brat and hot dog cart outside a local Home Depot. For decades prior to his foray into the world of wieners, Hayes worked at, then operated, Hayes Motor Co. at 24 S. Walnut St., which was originally started by his grandfather in the late 1930s. After he got the boot from the front of the Depot), Hayes relocated to a parking lot at 2385 N. Academy Blvd. (near Maizeland Road; look for the banner on the truck out front) and rented a small retail space to create limited seating and a condiment counter. He’s tried to rebuild his business, but told me in late January that he’s only doing about 30 percent of the business he did before, that essentially his books weren’t looking good, even though he’s the sole employee, working daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for rare weather-related closures or to run vital personal errands).
He’s bolstered his former menu of Johnsonville Brats — get the classic, nitrate-free, pork Wisconsin Beer Brat or the mildly sweet honey-bourbon brat from Denver’s Old Timer Sausage brand — and added a new burger option, also $6, that’s no-frills basic on a soft sesame bun with lettuce and tomato. Dress up your order with a variety of gourmet mustards, like Beaver brand cranberry, jalapeño or sweet-hot mustard, plus chopped raw onions and pickle relish.