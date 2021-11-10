The Dirty Byrd, part of Choice Restaurant Concepts, specializes in wings and whiskey. Its theme is focused much like its next-door neighbor’s, fellow Choice restaurant T-Byrd’s, which does tacos and tequila.
Indy readers may recall that we’ve given T-Byrd’s some pretty middling reviews in the past, citing small, underwhelming tacos sold at high prices for the size. Thankfully, the company’s incoming corporate executive chef Noah Siebenaller has been stabilizing and improving menus companywide, including at Mood and Districtelleven. So we look forward to trying those tacos again soon once T-Byrd’s opens its second location at 3240 Centennial Blvd.
Meanwhile, we enjoy Dirty Byrd’s wings much more than we did the former tacos at T-Byrd’s. Here, whiskey slushies and huge TVs playing sports say the priority’s party time. Though there’s no menu for available whiskeys in plain sight behind the bar — currently about 50 bottles, with more to come as rare bottles become allocated, we’re told — there is a house “cock”tail menu, which I’ll speak more on below.
But first, breaking it down, the perfect wing should have juicy meat, a crisp exterior and plenty of flavor, whether it’s been tossed in a sauce or dry rub. All of the wings we try at Dirty Byrd nail those three elements, which is good, because the wings aren’t cheap here. The cheapest per-wing regular-menu deal is two dozen for $34, or around $1.40 each.
Siebenaller says he developed his wing recipe and cook-process years ago, implementing it during his time as chef at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. For Dirty Byrd’s, he’s updated sauces and procured a dry rub blend from Aurora’s The Spice Guy.
To try that rub, consider the Midnight Toker, a sweet and smoky mixture with just a hint of pepper warmth that makes us think of barbecue. We opt for the Alabama-style white barbecue sauce (introduced to Siebenaller by a buddy from his Army days who’s from ’Bama) for sauced wings, which forms a sticky exterior around the still-crisp chicken skin and adds sweetness and delicate mayonnaise tang, making rich-not-heavy wings that impress my dining companions.
For boneless wings, the spot offers chicken tenders or fried cauliflower florets, and we pick the latter to go with a house “bourbon-aki” sauce. Combining bourbon with sweet, salty, umami teriyaki sauce is a sure winner when proportioned well, as is done here, and it’s a home run on the cauliflower.
Dirty Byrd sells more than just wings, and we’re also pretty fond of the signature Dirty Byrd sandwich, which sees chile-oil-tossed fried chicken in a bun alongside coleslaw, pimento cheese, pickles and house “Dirty Sauce,” which is not very appetizing as a condiment name. The sandwich rates pleasant, if hard to eat due to its height, with tangy and sour notes leading over chile oil flavors when we get a bite of everything. The chicken itself lands tender and juicy inside and super crispy outside, and we’d call the overall heat a medium hot. Included side fries are prepared proficiently and draw our affection too long to last on the plate.
For healthier options, a Black & Bleu salad with chicken breast rates sound, thanks in part to pickled veggies alongside fresh ones. Confit duck mac and cheese earns strong marks for its tender confit duck shreds, buttery peppers and onions, and sauce-grabbing rooster comb pasta, but the creamy cheese sauce adds only a little cheese flavor.
For “cock”tails we find the Jameson’s Mistress to be just a bit sweet, but far from bad. The Jameson-based cocktail gets a powerful lavender simple syrup and St-Germain elderflower liqueur, giving it strong floral notes on the lead to contrast with the milder whiskey and lemon. Sex on the Peak blends Sugar Island coconut rum with pineapple juice, cranberry juice and peach schnapps, finished with a float of Captain Morgan-brand rum, no more and no less than a sweet and fruity sipper with booze to spare. It’s not what we expect at a whiskey-focused bar, and Dirty Byrd leaves us with a “plain Jane modern American bar” vibe overall. But damn, those wings are good.