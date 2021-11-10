For the last six months, Dr. Carlo Nicastro, wife Cecilia and their family have taken Yucatan-style cuisine on the road with The Original Dr. Taco. Nicastro and his wife started the business in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2003, building a reputation in food and tourism publications on the strength of dishes like their signature shrimp burger.
We order one, and indeed it’s something special. Perfectly grilled shrimp are stuck in gooey, creamy white cheese that’s been crisped to perfection where it has melted onto the griddle, and it’s as good as it sounds.
The shrimp come in a garlicky spice blend that gives a mild chile pepper heat and warming, earthy notes. We also order fish tacos and chicken tacos and we’re underwhelmed to see battered, fried protein chunks unaccompanied in tortillas.
The truck’s salsa bar solves all, though, and we enjoy the fish topped with cucumber salad — diced cucumber with cilantro — and pickled mangos and jalapeños for subtle fruit and briny heat to make the whole thing sing.
Pineapple red chile salsa, which we try with the chicken, adds far more chile flavor than heat and surprisingly little pineapple. It could use a dash more salt, but the chicken, like the fish, is tender inside its crisp coating.