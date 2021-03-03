What is there to screw with when it comes to rotisserie chicken? Season it properly, keep it moist and get the skin crispy, and the long, slow cook time imbues every bite with deep, roasty flavor. And Road-Tisserie does a great job, serving up meat with umami punch that throws The People’s Elbow straight to the tongue — that is to say, it rocks.
We order a half plate, a $16 deal that sets us up with half a chicken, roasted potatoes, baked beans or corn casserole, and a Hawaiian roll. Buttery-rich meat makes for lip-smacking goodness, and while it’s heavily salted (though not oversalted) such that we want a drink alongside it, that salt and its herbal besties, rosemary and thyme, reach the deepest parts of the bird, so every bite’s seasoned. It’s awesome.
Also good, though much less expectedly so, is the corn casserole. It’s tender and buttery-cheesy rich, studded with kernels of sweet corn. It could use a pinch more salt and maybe some pepper for a little more pizazz, or a glug of hot sauce. The potatoes do well too, no complaints.