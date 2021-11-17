The Stuft Food Emporium opens Nov. 20 in a former Denny’s location. The business originally launched as a festival-focused food truck in Orlando, Florida in 2018, moving to Colorado in 2019. It parked regularly outside the Snooty Foxx for the past year and a half, and plans to stay on the road.
“This is not something people are going to expect in Woodland Park,” says Michael Andersen, chef and “concept creator.” (The business is owned by Mark Marovitch, who started the truck with Anderson.) He says it’ll be more of “an attraction,” with a steampunk theme, aided in part visually by an 8-foot wall clock with 75 turning gears.
The menu will feature huge portions, including “visually insane dessert items” and other plates with a “wow factor,” he adds. Hence a company tagline: “Where people can come to get Stuft.” (I of course can’t stop thinking about taxidermy at this point.) Items include giant “stuft” potatoes, pastas, double-decker quesadillas, prime rib cheese steaks and “over-the-top burgers” made with grass-fed beef. Breakfast items will launch in December.
On the bar side, they’ll screen NFL games and more on 12 big TVs, alongside dartboards, pool tables and a game room. Specialty drinks will include an oversized, two-person (56-ounce) margarita from fresh fruit juices. Local beers will be available in 40-ounce pours, to include a 40x40 special of 40 wings and a pair of 40-ounce brews.