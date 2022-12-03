1962.
That's the year The Swiss Chalet opened in Woodland Park. The Levy family has operated it (and The Peppertree), and was well-known to the community. Neil Levy, who passed away in 2020, was a former mayor of the town.
But now, as of Jan. 1, 2023, the Levy family will say goodbye to their beloved business and hand its legacy over to Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno, owners of newly opened Mounatainara Cucina Italiana, who also formerly operated Basil and Barley Pizzeria Napoletana.
"Only a few months back we started Mountainara with few dollars in our pockets" say the Calcagnos in a press release (which you can read in-full below). "Now we have the chance to revitalize a Woodland Park icon."
What that will look like, says Roberto, is a mix of fine European cuisine representing most all of the counties of Western Europe but also Eastern areas too. Basically, a dish from each place, to include Spain (perhaps paella...), France, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Poland and beyond — even England.
So as not to compete with himself at Mountainara, Italian food likely won't make the menu.
Atmosphere and ambiance wise, says Roberto, the space will be updated and modernized over the course of a couple/few weeks of closure to make interior renovations. He's going for a Scandinavian-style minimalist approach, and ditching the white tablecloths for bare wood, he says.
He's hopeful of opening by mid or late January, tentatively.
The menu's not yet set, and remains a work in progress, with the Chalet's current exec chef Jerrod Doss to stay in place for day-to-day operations.
But I get a teaser taste of a dish likely to make the menu at some point, which happens to be a weekly special at Mountainara when I drop by to meet with the Calcagnos. It's called Pollo Peri Peri, and according to Mountainara's menu, it's a spicy chicken dish introduced to Angola and Mozambique by Portuguese settlers, who brought "piri piri" chile peppers with them. (For what it's worth, I don't find it spicy to my palate but it's damn delicious and perfectly piquant, served with lavish saffron rice.)
A little more backstory on Roberto: he hails from the coastal northern city of Genoa, Italy, the birthplace of pesto. And yes, his Trofie al pesto dish (with Hawaiian-grown basil, fun fact) at Mountainara is spectacular. (Yeah, I sampled it, too.) He says he doesn't cook fully traditional Italian, opting to lighten up most dishes to his own flavor/texture preference: "I don't make thick and heavy, I make light and tasty."
Roberto went from Italy to living in England before he tired of the rain, he says, and he recalled fond memories of visits to the states and Colorado, specifically. He met Elizabeth here (she was an Army brat) and years later they opened Basil and Barley, in 2018. He opted to sell it in August, 2021, after weathering most of the pandemic, because he was tired of bigger city life (being located in Briargate).
He found a fondness for Woodland Park for its small size and relative quietness. It's a place he wants to raise his four children, and he loves being recognized as "the Italian guy" around town when out shopping and socializing. He's found a happy sense of community. And the cool part about buying The Swiss Chalet, he notes, is the property includes housing where the family can reside, along with Roberto's parents. (Europeans do multi-generational living so much better than Americans — truth.)
Here's the full press release about the purchase:
We are very excited and grateful to announce that starting early 2023 we are the new owners of The Swiss Chalet, a Woodland Park icon.
It will run alongside Mountainara to offer to our beautiful town the best Italian and European food that its people deserve with two of the favorite’s restaurants in town, managed under one family.
That is an incredible project for us, it means the world to my family and me to continue Neil, Paula and Max’s dream, to pass it along generations and to take care of this icon with the same love of our predecessors.
My family and I are very grateful to everyone involved in this transaction that have made our dream possible. The Levy’s family has been incredibly accommodating during the whole process.
Like the great Enzo Ferrari once said: “Dreams make man live. Destiny is largely in our hands, as long as we clearly know what we want and are determined to get it.”
Only a few months back we started Mountainara with few dollars in our pockets. Now we have the chance to revitalize a Woodland Park icon.
During the negotiations we outran big corporates that wanted the “Chalet”. I tend to believe mostly because in our offer was included something different, a dream. Maybe you didn’t know, but dreams are often contagious.
We would like to thank all of you for your constant love and support during these past months, come see us at Mountainara and …. soon at The Swiss Chalet.
Grazie! Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno