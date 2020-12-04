Ghost kitchens were already trending prior to the COVID pandemic. But now, the pick-up and delivery-only concepts (run out of brick-and-mortar spots either with no seating or another sit-down front) have become especially relevant given the return in many cities of on-site dining moratoriums (aside from chilly patios).
At November’s end, Jax Fish House launched two ghost entities for pick-up and delivery-only between 3:30 and 9 p.m., daily: The Post Chicken & Beer (formerly only available for Sunday suppers; menu here) and The Tender Project. They also just launched The Lasagna Project too.
Inadvertently participating in the SBDC's Bundle Up for Small Businesses campaign, we recently dropped by Jax Fish House one cold evening and sat under a heater on the patio for a round of oysters and a pint. Springs location GM Johnathan Shankland emphasized how the chicken pop-ups are for delivery and pick-up only, but was gracious in allowing me to purchase a couple to sample in the moment so I could take notes and photos (i.e. do my job — also the photos were dark and much less pretty than the provided PR photos from parent company Big Red F so I utilized those instead in this posting).
The Tender Project’s double-dipped chicken tenders are $12 and “thighfries” are $10; they're made with all-natural Red Bird chicken. Each is served with waffle fries, or kimchee and furikake rice for $1 extra. You also pick two of five dipping sauces from a choice of malt vinegar aioli, honey-gochujang BBQ, spicy goddess ranch, curry ketchup and apricot habanero. All are vibrant and interesting in their own ways; we especially favor the habanero and aioli sauces.
The chicken tenders in particular rate epic, as good as any I can remember eating. I tend to regard tenders as children's food, referring to them in the common meme way as "tendies" to be a smart-ass. But these satisfy like grown-up-grub and just a damn good meal, beer-friendly of course. The trimmed dark meat "thighfries" are also double-battered and wear a crunchy jacket that embraces a fatty, richer-flavored poultry bite. All orders also include a smaller ramekin of truly spicy bodega sauce, to which oil may be added at home to toss the chicken in. We just used it as a dipping sauce to delight.
By now, you've probably heard of many restaurants trying to create their own delivery services to avoid the steep fees of third-party delivery providers. (Many ran into hurdles such as insurance, liability, a vehicle fleet, transitioning furloughed or laid off servers or bartenders into driving roles.) But Jax has managed to create its own WeDeliver service (free on orders over $25 through year’s end), which aside from avoiding excess fees, allows them to deliver alcohol, including The Post’s beers.
“All of the work we’ve been putting towards new offerings and delivery was in anticipation of Covid shutdowns," says Big Red F founder and chef Dave Query in a press release. "We feel like it’s up to us to do everything we can to keep our joints open and our people employed." The release also notes “better wages for our employees, and a safer overall experience,” as staffers are foodservice-trained.
When I last caught up with Query in person, it was late April, shortly after the first restaurant/bar shutdown, when he was in town handing out free meals to industry folks and anyone else who may need one. He had just recovered from COVID himself, and we discussed how the PPP (Payroll Protection Program) money that Big Red F landed would be utilized across the company's front-range eateries.
Unlike the majority of places I spoke with at the time (and since), Query wasn't in a hurry to meet all the criteria to make the PPP loan fully forgivable (i.e. spend it within a certain amount of time, etc.). He spoke of the long-term strategy of keeping the businesses alive and how best to utilize the resources.
To that end, Big Red F did opt to close Zolo Grill, and Query detailed to 5280 how he was launching other ghost concepts, such as The Cheesesteak Project out of Boulder's West End Tavern. (No idea what that is, we'll report back when we find out ... I kid, I kid!)
Big Red F is a seasoned restaurant group with a long history and solid track record, and Query has spent the last many months repositioning it and making entrepreneurial adaptations. They may emerge as a local industry leader for cracking the self-delivery code and making the most of ghosts.