The Union Cuisine, founded by Caliba Taylor, started as a home kitchen business, which grew to hosting fish fries at local community centers. Then the soul food outfit launched a food truck and catering service, which has been in operation for nearly a decade.
As of late 2020, it settled into a brick-and-mortar home, located in the restaurant portion of an Elks Lodge, which previously hosted U-like Sushi Grill Buffet. While elements of the interior remain under renovation, the glossy golden ceiling tiles and chandeliers still feel classy, even when we’re just waiting for takeout.
Taylor and team serve a small menu — small enough to fit in a back pocket unfolded — of big flavors. Starting with sides, they offer diners six options, with which each plate of food gets two: french fries, collard greens, baked beans, mac and cheese, potato salad or red beans and rice.
And holy cow, those collards knock it out of the park, sharp with vinegar but not soggy or cooked to mush, though neither spicy nor porky. They’re nice, clean greens that go well with just about everything here. We’re also loving the mac and cheese, made with cavatappi noodles and defined by a rich, velvety cheese sauce that downright punches with cheesy goodness. Also excellent, the potato salad kicks butt in a mustardy dressing that’s both faintly sweet and tangy, with celery flavor notable.
The Union’s baked beans impress too, with maple notes and savoriness enough that they taste like beans, not candy or the canned stuff. Red beans and rice stand out as the weakest side offered, lacking the heat and smoke needed for a substantial flavor, though they’re not entirely bad. Battered fries, though, have a crisp texture and rate proper.
For entrées, The Union offers wings two ways: whole or flavored. We get the latter — nine to a plate, all drums for reasons unknown and seasoned with traditional hot sauce, barbecue sauce or lemon pepper. We get hot sauce on advice from an employee, and we’re pretty happy with good crispness on the skin and juicy meat. The flavor ticks all boxes, heat at a comfortable 4 out of 10, and while they’re a little salty, it’s bar-food, buy-another-drink salty, not inedible.
We’re happier with the barbecue chicken, which comes chopped over two pieces of white bread and is tossed with a barbecue sauce that brings a little earthy sweetness from molasses, tomato tang and that little bit of pepper heat that makes each bite pop without making it a spicy dish per se. It’s a touch chewy by the time we get it home, about 15 minutes after it’s out of the kitchen, but not bad. Brisket has a similar textural issue, chewy rather than tender, but it’s simple and meaty in flavor and heavy on the bark — pluses and minuses.
There’s no minus to the catfish, though, which has more tooth than we’re used to (in a good way) and comes in a crisp cornmeal breading jacket. It’s seasoned really well on its own — and then we add the hot sauce, which burns like hell in the best way possible and adds the pepper flavor that puts the fish over the top. For dessert, there’s banana pudding. Damn good banana pudding, actually — custard thick and creamy in texture, with layers of soft vanilla wafer cookies within the portion and crisper ones atop, finished with a cinnamon-spiked whipped cream. It’s sweet, yeah, but not straight sugar sweet, and the sliced banana goes beautifully with the cinnamon and vanilla throughout.
By the time my dining companions and I waddle away from the table, thoroughly fed and satisfied, we’re just a little bit in love with The Union. We’re glad to see it matured into a sit-down space, clearly deserving.