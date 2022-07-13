The Warehouse’s menus change with the seasons — fixed flagship dishes aside — and the summer swaps look glorious. Chef/owner James Africano keeps carnivores and vegans happy with light and playful dining options — we sample some, I’m describing others. For appetizers, the scallop and blood orange ceviche, bright with citrus and cilantro, carries a crunch from cucumber, radish and celery.
The fava bean and mint ravioli marries classic springtime flavors with traditional Italian cooking, simple and satisfying. In the mood for something bold? Try the awesome house-cured bison tongue pastrami, paired with rye crackers, pickled mustard seeds and Dijon mustard. On the light and refreshing side, the vegan honeydew and cucumber gazpacho uses agave instead of honey to lightly sweeten the chilled soup.
A vegan entrée, grilled cabbage “chops,” aims for steakhouse flavors sans meat. Stem-on hearts of cabbage are grilled, served with asparagus and potatoes, and accented with a yellow tomato béarnaise sauce that Africano says will knock your socks off. The Microvora Mushroom Enchilada Stack features New Mexico-style stacked enchiladas, which can easily be made vegan by holding the cheese and the crema.
For carnivores, try the grilled lamb porterhouse, accented with flavors of cherries, fennel and tarragon, or the grilled veal loin with a Marsala wine sauce. If you’re seeking something a little lighter, but still decadently delicious, opt for the house-made bucatini and shrimp with a lively lemon ricotta sauce. The pasta machine, acquired during the 2020 shutdown, is being put to excellent use here. For traditional picnic fare on an entirely new level, chicken-fried quail hits every note. The quail gets buttermilk marinated and is served with a tomato/cucumber/watermelon salad, plus pickled watermelon rind.
From the dessert menu, there’s a delightfully simple chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich with chantilly cherries and a sublime moscato and honey granita, which is like a pile of snow that tastes like the sweet dessert wine. The Peach & Buttermilk Pie starts with a layer of peach compote, then a buttermilk pastry crème, topped with glazed peaches. These seasonal plates will stick around until approximately the Autumnal Equinox, on Sept. 22.