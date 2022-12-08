"The Well 2.0."
That's what project consultant Justin Anderson is calling an impending refresh of all the current food vendors at The Well food hall. Each of the three current concepts — Noble Burger, Kumbala and Dun Sun — will host their final service days on December 23.
Then, on the first week of February, 2023, a new lineup will launch. None of the new businesses have been announced — we may get an early teaser by mid January, I'm told — but Anderson indicates they will all be local to Colorado Springs and this region of Colorado; nobody's from out of state. ""I'm excited for this upcoming lineup," he says.
To elaborate more on the transition plan: Gift Horse Bar and Cafe, the hall's coffee and cocktails libations component, will remain a part of The Well in perpetuity, and it will reopen on Dec. 27 through Jan. 1 (cafe 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., bar 11 a.m. until close). Food trucks will rotate through outside the building, and Tossed Food Truck will serve indoors during the week. (New Year's Eve will feature a "casual celebration" too with some DJs and live music, "come as you are ... no tickets required.")
Also in 2023, expect more of a food truck presence, "which was always part of the equation," says Anderson, noting two parking spots in front of the patio that have dedicated utilities hookups, etc. "We held off in year one," he elaborates, "to get folks inside the space." But guests have quickly grown to love their expansive patio area, and more building improvements inside and out will take place during the January dark month. "We'll have consistent live music," he says, "and we'll become more of a landmark space... the food truck presence will help tell people we're here, as more apartment buildings are slated to open around us next year."
As for what's happening with the outgoing businesses, each seems to be resolute to continue in a new form in the future:
"We are looking to incorporate Dun Sun into a future business, as we felt that the food and concept were well received by the general public," says Emilio Ortiz, owner and parter at 503W. "Catering/private events and even a food/booze truck are not out of the question. We are now looking to fortify 503W and have other concepts that we are looking to invigorate."
“Noble Burger does not plan on expanding in Colorado Springs at this time as it is just too far of a commute from my home, family and other business location in Golden," says owner Noah Heaney. "I feel it is a strong concept, though I am looking to open a location that is more full service with an opportunity for alcohol sales and a bar element.”
And representatives from Kumbala say "Kumbala Pozoleria & Barbacoa would like to thank Colorado Springs and The Well for hosting us this past year. We had an amazing time making friends and food. We are going to continue to do pop ups in our hometown of Chicago while looking for opportunities across the country. Follow us on Social Media to see where we land next!"
"The Well’s mission is to assist up-and-coming restaurateurs in establishing a presence in our region — whether it be by inviting new culinary-based businesses to explore the Colorado Springs market or to help local food truck operators and other ad hoc F&B entrepreneurs test the market with a short-term, proof of concept, brick and mortar license agreement" reads a statement in a press release about the vendor changeup.
"The Well provides extended services and shared resources for items like: managerial accounting, use of a fully equipped kitchen suite and dish area, full-time cleaning and porter service, onsite management, marketing and social media tools, use of a global point of sale system, and much more; all in an effort to help ease the burden that comes with a traditional real estate lease and owning and operating a standalone concept."
All of this happens thanks to The Philanthropy Collective, the neighboring investment group behind The Well. "Profits from The Well are distributed back to The Philanthropy Collective and each Foundation within the group applies their pro rata share back to the community in a host of ways primarily focused on areas and endeavors of the arts, conservations and race equality" explains the release.
"That's what's never really talked about, that's so unique about what we do, that makes us not just another food hall," says Anderson. "Whatever profit's left after we pay bills goes back to the Philanthropy and they decide where it goes... so it's not just that we're putting profits back out into the community, but we are truly incubating businesses."
"It's like you said on State of Plate: how do we move our food scene forward without having it come from bigger markets elsewhere?" Anderson says. "We have things not just good enough for Colorado Springs but good enough for anywhere in the country. We are hoping to be at the forefront of that."