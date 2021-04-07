I’m not one usually sucked in by almost artificially bright food colors, but damn if Mischef’s seasonal-special Thin Mint cheesecake (worth every one of five dollars) doesn’t work some laser voodoo mind control magic on me, forcing me to order it. It’s got a cookie crumble base and full cookie garnish, plus a thick layer of chocolate topping above the avocado-meat-green cheesecake layer, rich with the Girl Scouts’ flagship sugar-vessel flavor. It’s served a little frozen, drawing condensation beads to it so it glistens like a little rock star.
Equally pretty in its own savory way, the food truck’s shrimp ’n grits pops with crimson gingerbeer barbecue sauce flecked with fatty, fabulous bits of pork. The prawns themselves are plump, jumbo-sized and beautifully cooked to pre-toughness, and underlying jalapeño cheddar grits taste great, set off by scallion garnish and the sauce’s robust, almost dominating tanginess and mild bite. I wouldn’t have blind-tasted ginger beer, but I like the touch regardless. I look forward to returning to try the sliders menu, backed up by mac ’n cheese and some starter options.