A recent Facebook post inspired us to revisit Third Space Coffee: People commented and tagged friends all over a photo showcasing the Spring Fling Flight, featuring four specialty seasonal drinks. We find the café buzzing on a sunny Saturday with almost every table in their abundant space occupied. After ordering the flight for $14, plus an extra $5 to add on their freshly made mini donuts, we snag one of the last open tables near a window to wait, narrowly beating a line of a dozen more guests.
The flight arrives with donuts on a side plate, unlike the Facebook photo where they are artfully scattered around the drinks. Something about these six “donuts” looks off; they don’t have a hole and appear as small blobs of fried dough rather than a mini donut. They also come out cold, and don’t have nearly enough of their cinnamon sugar coating to mask the taste of stale oil.
Moving onto the drinks: Appearance-wise, this flight screams Instagram moment with its cute half-pint mason jars. From left to right we have a lavender chai, a matcha lemonade, a shamrock mocha and a sparkling orange Americano. I figure the presentation lends to aesthetics rather than tasting notes, and start with the matcha lemonade. It sips sweet, lemony and refreshing, but I wouldn’t know the matcha was there if not for the bright green color. Next up, the sparkling orange Americano, which subs sparkling for the still water in a standard iced Americano.
The orange syrup masks any bitterness from the freshly pulled shot, which the barista tells me is their standard 50/50 espresso blend. It’s an interesting first sip, but the more sips I take, the more the orange syrup becomes cloying and I’m reminded of a watered-down orange soda. The shamrock mocha likely draws flavor and name inspiration from fellow seasonal treat, the iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. The peppermint and white mocha syrups overpower any coffee flavor. They go down synthetic and toothpaste-y and I just can’t do more than one sip of that sugary, minty milk. I thankfully end on a higher note with the lavender chai. Like the other drinks, this one goes down sweet, but the chai and lavender flavors come off well balanced, and the lavender isn’t too floral. I detect the tiniest bit of spice thanks to a dusting of cinnamon.
I know a market exists for consumers who want outrageous and sugary coffee drinks, but what I’m confused about on this flight is the inconsistency of flavors. Sure, the two citrus drinks pair fine enough together, but throwing in sharp peppermint and floral lavender feels weird. Despite leaving half of each drink on the table, I depart with a stomach ache. I’d save this flight for sharing with friends, on Instagram.