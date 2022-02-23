Tito’s started as a food truck three years ago and expanded into this sit-down spot, attached to Cockpit Craft Distillery, in July 2021. Seeing how the pandemic restaurant shutdowns went, they opened here with a private membership model, meaning you have to join to dine. (The truck now only dispatches for members seeking private events, too.)
I was greeted at the hostess stand where I learned how under this model they believe they can avoid having to close should the governor ever order another shutdown. (“In a private setting we can protect our Constitutional Freedoms for our customers and our staff,” they write with libertarian gusto on their website.) So there I am, scrolling the membership contract fine print on an iPad, wondering if it’s journalistically prudent that I use my real name, or how the Poynter Institute might weigh in should I instead sign as Haywood Jablome. I end up going with my true moniker, feeling like this whole thing is a little unnecessary, given how even crazy-spiking Omicron didn’t lead to any local closures.
Anyhoo, this awkwardness aside, I’m ready to explore chef/owner (er, um, I mean Private Membership Trustee) Tito Bercedoni’s uniquely self-dubbed “Persia-Rican” cuisine. That’s a portmanteau representing his Puerto Rican heritage and his wife Stephanie’s Persian (Iranian to be precise). “It’s not a bridge that’s far to cross,” he says, in terms of finding complementary flavors that pay homage to each style, which he says breaks about 60/40 in favor of Puerto Rican.
Tito blends his own seasonings, using some commercial Goya products like Adobo and Sofrito spices, but builds on them to incorporate the Middle Eastern touches. Bear in mind that Puerto Rican food isn’t spicy, and neither is Iranian, typically, but both lean on lots of spices. So, from my limited tasting of a rice bowl and Persia-Rican Breakfast Pita, there’s a subtle fusion on display, nothing majorly overt in terms of being able to out any one spice predominantly. I order the bowl with a mix of half chicken, half steak (there’s also a veggie option), and it comes with habichuelas (Puerto Rican-style pintos), basmati rice (a contrast to typical white rice or Puerto Rican arroz con gandules), crunchy hash brown strips and garnishing cilantro and tomato. Sofrito (the Puerto Rican seasoning typically made with garlic, onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes and cilantro and/or culantro) accounts for the main flavor that’s absorbed into the chewy meats, spiked with ample salt, but the beans in a particular bite are their own flavor bomb of delight, adding cumin and oregano essence to the affair and a layering of flavors. Tito says the beans can double as soups when served in their broth; I’d be totally game.
The pita places the giant breakfast taco of sorts into unique territory, being a signature Middle Eastern bread that we expect with falafel, gyro or shawarma. But here it contains scrambled eggs, gooey cheese melt, bacon and sausage crumbles, sautéed peppers and onions and again garnishing cilantro and tomato. The puffy wrap functions perfectly for the task (I can’t recall ever having had eggs on pita before) and Puerto Rican-style adobo seasoning (garlic, pepper, oregano and paprika) laces the filling ingredients, with side tortilla chips also dusted in a smoked paprika-heavy spice blend. In Puerto Rico, the side would almost assuredly be plantains, tostones (fried green) or maduros (fried ripe), so I do order a side of the maduros for a finishing sappy-sweet bite. Ask for a side of Tito’s “Heavenly Salsa” to add more acid and fresh herbal pop to your dishes; it’s a lively, faintly sweet tomato relish sans spicy bite, unlike Puerto Rican pique, which is a vinegary chile pepper hot sauce on island.
Before I depart, Tito steps out of the kitchen, to an acoustic guitar and amp in the front corner and puts his heart into a beautiful song. I give one of the staff a “wow!” look and he says, “Yeah, Tito used to be a performer.” Yep, that’s one rock star trustee.