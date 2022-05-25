Toastique is a relatively new gourmet toast and juice bar franchise, founded in 2018 in Washington, D.C. They opened seven locations before this one (including one in Highlands Ranch), and their website says 10 more are slated for 2022, including a Downtown Colorado Springs location set for a winter opening. That location will have separate owners, who I’m told have plans for a couple more stores. But this spot — near Mission Coffee Roasters and Loyal Coffee — opened a month and a half ago, launched by Christin Devill and her husband Andre Nabonne. They moved here from the New Orleans area in 2009, her with an IT background, and him with two decades of management at Walgreens, plus another seven years of cooking experience at a mom-and-pop bar back home. The couple tell me that like true NOLA residents, food has always been a big part of their life and culture, but they care about health, too, so Toastique’s model “bridges the gap” for them.
The chain (in its franchise marketing materials) positions itself at the nexus of the health-and-wellness, superfoods and fast-casual industries, leading with its “upscale avocado toast,” which we all know has become a millennial punchline. I’m over that, but I find myself totally into Toastique’s other offerings based on my order of the smoked salmon toast, the Blue Mystique smoothie and a blueberry-lavender collagen iced latte. Everything’s notably fresh and well made; Devill says almost everything’s prepped on-site, from baked goods and granola to sauces and spreads. They break down whole fruits and veggies for the smoothies and cold-pressed juices, using agave for sweetener where needed, and I appreciate that they use unsweetened almond milk for their base dairy substitute by default (no dairy’s used otherwise, though I’m told it’s available on request for a splash in coffee, along with other milk alternatives like oat). I also like that they’re sourcing some items locally in each marketplace with encouragement from the corporate office: Here it’s breads from Sourdough Boulangerie and La Baguette, plus NEKTR Kombucha, and beans from Building Three Coffee roasters. (I’m a staunch defender of our indie outfits vs. chains, but locally owned franchises that also think and act local are more welcome on the scene than cookie-cutter clones that extract as much creativity and personality from communities as
franchise-fee payouts.)
My toast, on sourdough, arrives beautifully presented on a logo-stamped cutting board, reminding me of smørrebrød, simple but still lavish Danish open-faced sandwiches. The thin-cut bread gets a thick smear of vibrant, herbed cream cheese, which capers and arugula leaves cling to under folded strips of delicious, peppery smoked pastrami salmon (something I need more of in my life). Atop that come garnishes of poppin’-pink pickled onions, delicate microgreens and a thin-sliced lemon twist. I confess I was skeptical that I was going to get a $15 food experience on this one — considering inflation and rising food costs lately, price quips are borderline unfair at the moment — but I found myself so pleased with the overall flavor that I would come back for this toast. It’s damn good.
What gives the Blue Mystique its name is Blue Majik, a superfood also called blue spirulina for its impressive natural coloring; it looks 7-Eleven slushie synthetic but nature actually makes it — cool. The powder’s blended with banana, mango and pineapple in the almond milk base and ends up mostly tasting like the banana, with a milky tropical finish and none of the more challenging pond flavor that green spirulina or chlorella lend to drinks. Coffee’s the dominating flavor of the collagen latte, specifically Building Three’s medium-dark-roasted Long Cap Espresso blend of Guatemalan-Ethiopian beans for fruity, chocolate notes. I’m expecting the added blueberries and floral lavender notes to ride on that, but they mostly get buried, so the effect’s subtle, if anything — but hey, at least you’ve gotten a dose of collagen protein with its list of health benefits while nailing your java fix.