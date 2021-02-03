Trails End Taproom opened in November 2017 as the first self-pour tap system in town and the second in the state, and despite the obvious business risk around the pandemic, owner Kevin Weese has continued with pre-COVID plans to expand into Monument. He’s now open at 252 Front St. and he’s unearthed a historic log cabin buried behind drywall that he says belonged to original mayor Henry Limbach (Monument formerly being known as Henry’s Station, a railway stop with a saloon and barbershop).
The smaller location will initially feature 15 taps (the Springs has 43) and a downsized in-house food menu will be supplemented with food trucks. A phase-two plan calls for adding 25 taps and a full kitchen eventually. Constantly rotating taps will continue to feature more rare craft beers (80 percent Colorado sourced), so even if a beer’s from a local brewery you know, you likely won’t have seen that particular label.
Weese and crew regularly drive across the state to curate and self-supply small-batch kegs from their favorite spots (like Cerebral Brewing and Knotted Root Brewing). These beers, he says, you won’t find anywhere else in the Springs. “They don’t always make financial sense for us,” he says, “but it keeps people coming to us to try cool beers.”