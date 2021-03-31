Trails End Taproom recently expanded into Monument with a 15-tap self-pour system that aims to grow by 25, and a kitchen addition too. The main Springs hub on West Colorado Avenue may hold more taps, but this new space has more historic charm, occupying an old log cabin that was once a railway stop. The ceilings are low, the thick wood accents imposing, and owner Kevin Weese has done a great job decorating accordingly.
We sample several fun beers, including Lone Tree Brewing’s Vanilla Caramel Amber, a dessert treat with true flavors; Payette Brewing Co.’s (out of Boise, Idaho) Aura Prickly Pear and Yuzu Sour Ale, a nice dry, mild sour with only 4 percent ABV and clean tartness; and Liquid Mechanics Brewing’s (out of Lafayette) Stuck in Overdrive New England IPA, a stupid-good tri-hop beer with big citrus. Also enjoyable, Trails End batch-brews a Monument Mule utilizing nearby Lee Spirits’ vodka and Fiery Ginger Beer.
The result’s smooth and biting, the ginger zing leading, but there’s a balance created by ingredients (including lime) melding with age. We take home a can of Mango Tango Paste, an unfiltered imperial fruit gose from Nederland’s Knotted Root Brewing, that absolutely blows us away. Read the beer’s full descriptor at their website, but know that between sea salt, lactose, chocolate, several fruits, coconut and more, it’s a complex beauty you can only get locally at Trails End.