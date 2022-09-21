Trainwreck opened Sept. 10 near Weidner Field. The giant, 2-acre facility comes to us via Altitude Hospitality Group, parent company of The Pinery at the Hill, Garden of the Gods Catering and Events, Till, Vine & Wheel, and more to come. This new bar features bocce, cornhole, sand volleyball and other yard games outside, plus pool tables and virtual golf simulators inside.
There’s also live music spaces both indoors and outdoors, and the “largest TV in COS” — a giant “stadium TV” that’ll broadcast Switchbacks away games and other Colorado teams. The menu offers “elevated bar food” and the drink list spans everything from cheaper well concoctions and non-alcoholic options to high-end cocktails and local craft beers, plus exclusive-to-Trainwreck wine blends (also on tap) via Hotchkiss, Colorado’s Jack Rabbit Hill Farm.
Evan Wagstaff, formerly of Spark Beer + BBQ, has been appointed head chef, overseeing a menu designed by Altitude corporate executive chef Hunter Huffman.