Trainwreck opens Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. at 812 S. Sierra Madre St., with a grand opening party running late into the night. (See the above teaser slideshow and excuse any shots of construction-in-progress and upside down chairs — this was pre-opening.)
The giant, two-acre facility comes to us via Altitude Hospitality Group, parent company of The Pinery, Garden of the Gods Catering and Events, Till, Vine & Wheel, and more to come. Relevant to Trainwreck's gaming side (which I'll detail below), Altitude was also behind the sadly short-lived North Side Social, which got dealt quite a rough hand given the timing of its opening relative to the onset of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.
I took a Trainwreck tour a couple days before grand opening with company bar manager Kate Laurence, who firstly addressed the business' irreverent name for me: "Life's a trainwreck for everyone," she says. "It's always something... so we embrace life's unexpected moments."
On the company website, where they call for the attendance of "hot-mess-expresses," the name's also turned into an action, with the slogan "Let's get Trainwrecked" ... which sounds like a bad hangover in the making to me.
Laurence emphasizes how there will be a sophisticated mocktail menu plus kombuchas and N/A beers too (menus haven't been printed/published as of this writing so I have nothing to link to here). Meaning everyone's invited, not just the party crowd lookin' to get liquored.
To that end, though, there's a long lineup of local craft taps, a selection of exclusive-to-Trainwreck wine blends (also on tap) via Hotchkiss Colorado's Jack Rabbit Hill Farm, and a high-end spirit list with coveted whiskies and the like (thanks to longstanding relationships in the industry, says Laurence). But, there's also affordable options like well drinks, and $4 cocktails on college nights, she says. "We cover every dynamic." (The bar becomes 18-and-up after 8 p.m. nightly and 21-and-up after 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.)
Before we get to the gaming, let's talk food for a moment. (Again, menus haven't yet been published for linking as of this writing.) Altitude corporate executive chef Hunter Huffman has designed an "elevated bar food" menu he tells me, citing as a partial inspiration Denver's (now defunct) Euclid Hall (where Till's head chef Brian Meiler partly worked as executive chef tournant for chef Jennifer Jasinski's businesses).
The menu's going to feature pizzas (something the company did particularly well at the original Till location that's now Pinery North), burgers, sandwiches, salads and common apps like chicken wings and mac-and-cheese, plus alternatives like fried cauliflower. Also, coming out of the Pinery North prep kitchen, for finishing on site, will be a selection of barbecue plates. Good thing Huffman has appointed Evan Wagstaff as head chef here, as he was the guy to launch Spark Beer + BBQ at Bristol Brewing (which we favorably reviewed earlier this year).
Okay, about those games: bocce, cornhole, volleyball (huge front-of-building sand pits) and other yard games outside and pool tables and four bays of virtual golf simulators (with 200-plus international courses) inside. Plus live music spaces both indoors and outdoors. And Trainwreck's boasting the "largest TV in COS" - a giant "stadium TV" that will broadcast all the Switchbacks' away games (they're going to be an after-party sponsor too on game nights) and lots of other Colorado sports, like Colorado College hockey.
We're saying "gone are the days of sitting and drinking, let's move!" here, says Laurence.
Well, unless you do actually want to sit. Then Trainwreck hosts a total of 400 seats throughout the property, including VIP tables around fire pits and cabanas, for bottle service. That's just how damn big it is... you'll see. (It was formerly an Advance Auto Parts warehouse.) And you'll dig the cool murals around the space.
When I ask Laurence if we should be thinking of this as something like North Side Social reincarnated, she says it's more like it being reinvented in-part, where a number of concepts that Altitude founder Mitch Yellen has been thinking about for many years have come together at the right time and place. "Here, all the ideas are working together, and it just flows."
Or, maybe it "wrecks" ... that could be another house verb, yeah?