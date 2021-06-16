Knowing that the most experimental brewery in the Springs no longer has the polarizing but undeniably skilled Jason “Saison Man” Yester at the helm, we’re unsure what to expect.
One new brew is Milagro Fermentado, an imperial Mexican lager brewed with agave, lime and salt, optionally (and detrimentally, by our measure) served with a lime wedge and salt rim. There’s just a hint of salt in a brew that hits a very happy medium between cerveza and margarita, crisp but substantial and with a whisper of lime.
We’d never guess at its 11 percent ABV. Coupla’ Quarts a Beer, a Frank Zappa-referencing 8 percent ABV hazy IPA, balances surprisingly clean fruit notes and moderate stickiness at the beginning of each sip with just enough hop bitterness, such that we’d almost call it a hazy pale ale; its 37 IBUs is on par with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.
Both recipes are post-Yester, and Springs native Jonathan Taylor nails them. To our knowledge, he’s the sole local head brewer who’s Black, a welcome sight for diversity in a world of too many white dudes with beards.
The brie grilled cheese and tomato soup pairs the big flavors of brie, mushrooms and Brussels sprouts — brilliant if intense together — with a too-sweet-on-its-own tomato soup that adds a sound counterpoint as a sandwich dip.