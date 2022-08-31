A brief history lesson: Trivelli’s originally opened in 1976 at this location, owned by current operator Steve Trivelli’s parents. He took over many years back (and one of two franchises outside the family still stands at 4547 Austin Bluffs Parkway) but he moved the business to 6827 Space Village Ave. in 2014. That location remains in operation today as Trivelli decided to reopen where it all began, here, on July 9. His tiny, newly renovated (and shiny!) kitchen’s structurally attached to the not-long-ago updated Murphy’s Tavern. When you enter Trivelli’s front door, you’ll immediately be standing at the order counter, with a view over the action — no dining room, no patio, just an efficient hub for grab-and-go.
I call ahead for an Italian Hoagie and two hot sandwiches, the classic cheese steak plus The Rock Star, a choice from the “Monster Hoagies” portion of the menu. The first two are a fair $9.27 for a 6-inch, especially considering that Trivelli uses local Ranch Foods Direct beef — specifically thin-sliced chuck clod (a shoulder top-blade cut that RFD owner Mike Callicrate describes to me as “lots of flavor, and tender”; I read online it’s the second most tender cut on a cow). “Ranch Foods Direct is the way to go,” says Trivelli. “I’d rather charge a little more to have an excellent product.” He also buys local Sara’s Sausage items for some sandwiches.
As for the overstuffed Rock Star, the price is $16.37 because the kitchen sink comes with that same RFD beef: deli cuts of ham and Genoa salami lining the open-faced hoagie roll, a melted pocket of provolone cheese, the steak shreds and a Mama Trivelli’s Spaghetti Sauce and Parmesan topping. It’s a busy concert of tart acidity, gooey cheese richness, charcuterie board flavors and the hearty chuck clod cuts. That’s a lot to take in, and a good choice for complicated people. Me: Give me that cheese steak, every time, because it’s just fabulous in its elegant simplicity. The chewy bun yields to the flavorful steak and caramelized onions add sweetness that folds into the American cheese richness. I loathe American cheese in almost every application, but not this one. It’s perfect, don’t change a thing.
That leaves the Italian, our choice from the cold sandwich lineup. It gets Genoa salami too, but also mild-spice-gifting Capicola ham, plus provolone and a pile of fixings: tomatoes, lettuce, onions, sweet cherry peppers and oil. Italian seasonings like oregano provide the forward flavor as a bite makes its way through the fresh crispness then the deli meats. For me, there’s a mood for this sandwich, more of a picnic item (if the oil can hold off sogging long enough). It’s fine, but again overshadowed for me at this tasting by the cheese steak that steals all my attention.