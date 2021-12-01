The original Trivelli’s Hoagies was long-standing on North Nevada Avenue, opened in the late 1970s. Today, the East Coast-style sandwich joint has a location on Space Village Avenue and this Austin Bluffs Parkway spot.
Each has separate owners and different menus after a split some years ago. We go right for the Philly cheesesteak, ordering a 6-inch sandwich as part of an $11 lunch special that includes fries and a drink. Right off, the fries disappoint, cooked just blond and a bit shy of crisp on the outside, though soft inside and salted properly.
The sandwich, though, leaves us happy. The beef is cut super fine and chews juicy and flavorful, as it should be. Onions, cooked translucent, play a powerful role, and it’s all held together with some American cheese.
The absence of peppers, which aren’t even offered on the menu, robs it of a little bright kick. Still, the super soft, squishy roll full of meat — and we do mean very full — earns no complaints from us, though provolone or Cheez Whiz would be the regionally appropriate cheese to use.