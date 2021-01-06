It’s a shame what COVID did to the prospect of safely visiting a Renaissance Festival this year, but those craving the primal satisfaction of eating a massive, juicy, smoky, mahogany-crusted turkey leg can scratch that itch still. TurkNStuff opened in late summer of 2020, specializing in smoked turkey legs sold with or without sides. But we don’t order a turkey leg, instead picking a spicy barbecue turkey sandwich and a side of dirty rice, more for portion reasons than anything else.
What we get, though, proves pretty special. Sure, the spicy barbecue sauce on that sandwich isn’t super spicy, but it’s full of flavor and, between it and the mustard, complements the intense smokiness of the turkey delightfully. And that turkey has a beautiful smokiness to it, not leading each bite so much as it lingers in the aftertaste, warm and comforting especially as we head deeper into winter.
Also magnificent, the dirty rice is made with chicken livers and sausage, so there’s a faint tang of organ meat, but it complements the Cajun trinity and the spices in the sausage rather than dominating any given bite. So it’s not just massive joints of meat that this truck has to offer, but a whole culinary package.