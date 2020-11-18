Shining Mountain’s bar and grill has changed over the years, and even though their website and voicemail still list Bella Vista Restaurant, signage guides us to Turn & Burn. (I hope they’re not naming it after their burger-cooking method.) I don’t golf, but I hike, so drop in for lunch while nearby.
We’re happy to find Red Leg Brewing beers on tap and in cans, including their super citrusy Hazy IPA, always a treat, and the Ninja School Karate Lager, brewed with Japanese-cultivated Sorachi Ace hops, which gift lemon essence, and toasted rice for faint nuttiness, all combined making for a typically crisp lager like an Asian beer.
I go for the $12 Frenchie (French dip) with provalone [sic] that arrives with the roast beef dry, remedied by salty, murky au jus; the fine, fluffy ciabatta bun via U.S. Foods is well selected. I skip the fries in favor of a decent if overdressed Caesar salad side.
My friend orders the $15 fish and chips off the dinner menu and finds no complaint with his pile of browned fries, but I try a bite of the cod to confirm a too-thick breading that for its duration of frying leaves the jacket mushy around the fish instead of crunchy like only the outermost edges; the flavor’s bland too, requiring ample vinegar garnish. The lager pairs nicely though, washing out the oiliness.