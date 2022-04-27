The foodie scene for vegans has changed dramatically over the years. Plant-based versions of meat, eggs and dairy can be found everywhere, from grocery stores to chain and small-family restaurants to vending machine fare at airports. There’s one thing that’s been a bit elusive, though: vegan baked goods. I mean the really, really good sweet treats. Well, that’s changing, too, and we have two bakers in Colorado Springs who know just how to turn plant-based ingredients into delightful desserts for all. And they each have their own distinctive approach.
Wildflour Bakehouse delivers goodies directly to your door, and they are reminiscent of the things I grew up eating and have for years wished I had vegan. The evening that owner and baker Kelly Almeida made the sugar bomb drop, the half-dozen cinnamon rolls were still warm. Oh, wow. Warm and fragrant and begging me to dig in. So I did. I could wax poetic, but here’s the thing. They were simply exactly what I remembered and wanted. Sweet icing lightly drizzled over yeasty, bready swirls with cinnamon wafting out of the box. Equally satisfying and simple: chocolate marble bread. I held back on my instinct to slather a warm slice with vegan butter. Moist and rich as is, that would have been unnecessary (and nearly a travesty). Banana can replace eggs in baking, so it already had an important role in the mini loaf, but the flavor combined with chocolate resulted in a coffee-mocha taste that begged for a bold, home-brewed Americano. And speaking of coffee, I couldn’t resist ordering a jumbo coffee bean cookie; that sugar and caffeine buzz was worth it.
Wildflour Bakehouse releases a weekly menu on their website for Wednesday night delivery. But that’s not all. You can create a second order for donuts only, delivered on Sunday morning. And not just donuts, folks. Yeast donuts — the only acceptable fried round dough, in my humble opinion. I requested an assorted box (surprise me, please!) and I was both astonished and delighted. The first taste of the classic cinnamon sugar donut yielded a fresh and crisp bite and the plain (hardly!) glazed donut transported me to my great-grandmother’s kitchen. Simplicity at its finest. But there’s more: The Oreo donut is a breakfast carnival and the chocolate donut was deceptively decadent. All told, Wildflour Bakehouse transported me back to food memories and flavors.
From grandma’s goodies to a rather artisanal approach to the baked culinary art, Birchwood Bakehouse sweet treats are equally impressive, and baker Kate Spires throws in a few oohhs and aahhs for good measure. Birchwood’s model is community-based. You’ll find them at Colorado Farm and Art Market at Hillside Community Center most Saturdays (check their website and social media for updates), as well as other community markets and events. And they may even show up as the dessert course of a vegan beer dinner, like the one I enjoyed earlier this month at The Garden.
Spires offers seasonal mini Bundt cakes, which means a carrot cake currently. Spice and carrot cakes are my No. 1 and 2 favorites, and this veggie-forward Bundt is darling (I’m looking at you, sweet little fondant carrot and leaf) and perfect for two people. The cake’s spongy and hearty, and the delicate icing doesn’t steal the show.
Equally fun is the fluffernutter cookie. Chewy and substantial, the peanut butter and vegan marshmallow marriage is a bond that should never be broken. Then there’s one of the prettiest cupcakes I’ve feasted on: raspberry rose. Bright thick frosting adorns the raspberry-filled white cake — girlie pink and precious. Finally, the traditionalists just might want to go a little unconventional. Sure, you could have a brownie. But why when you can have a turtle brownie: chocolate, caramel and pecans, y’all. What’s not to love?
In addition to Wildflour’s home delivery and Birchwood’s presence at local markets, both vegan bakers also take special orders for birthdays, weddings and more. Local baked vegan treats made by women-owned businesses … how sweet it is!
Even more vegan treats,my sweets!
Here are a few more places to pick up vegan baked goods around town:
The Burrowing Owl’s (burrowingowllounge.com) in-house baker Renee Werner makes wonderful cakes, daily.
Benne’s Sweet Treats (bennessweettreats.com) are available at local markets and special orders are accepted.
Noice Foods (noicefoods.com) makes all kinds of vegan goodies, sweet and savory; available at local small grocers and markets and they take special orders for vegan baked items.