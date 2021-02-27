Sweet crepes include The Burst, a play on a French lemon tart. It's made with grapefruit, lemon and orange juices caramelized onto the crepe with turbinado sugar. Coconut milk whipped cream garnishes with powdered sugar. It tastes almost like an orange dreamsicle.
Two Suns inside COATI (coatiuprise.com/two-suns) will release a revamped menu March 1, reflective of some early lessons learned about what’s (not) selling during evening hours inside the food hall.
While smoothies remain on the menu, more savory plates have arrived, and consultant Nissa Buth (Ola Juice Bar) says there’s a tentative plan for rotating guest chefs.
Initially, chefs Lina Flefel and Kalen Janifer are coming over from their most recent posting at Switchback Coffee Roasters — he’s cooked in fine dining in Denver and she’s Le Cordon Bleu Paris-trained with experience in Washington D.C. and beyond.
After much trial-and-error, Janifer has mastered a whole wheat vegan crepe (courtesy some cognac and corn starch) and the two have designed a vibrant list of crepes and appetizers.
We attended a sneak peak on February 24 and were roundly impressed by the flavors on display and all the plant-based touches that felt invisible (in terms of not missing anything as omnivores). Here's a visual play-by-play:
Matthew Schniper is the Food and Drink Editor at the Colorado Springs Indy. He began freelancing with the Indy in mid-2004 and joined full-time in early 2006, contributing arts, food, environmental and feature writing.