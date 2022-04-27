At the intersection of art and bar culture comes Ultra Flat Black gallery/lounge, set to open on First Friday, May 6. The project stems from our local tattoo/graffiti/muralist community, namely Knobhill Urban Arts District founder (and ink artist at nearby Fallen Heroes) Paes 164 with visual artist pals Don “Wavy” and “Hoss the boss.” Curator Rae Madigan says to expect two solo artist shows monthly, mainly from local talents but sometimes wider Colorado names. Shows won’t all be street-art themed, but they’ll “never [be] mountains and buffalo paintings” says Paes.
Hours will be Fridays through Sundays only, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with special ticketed Thursday night show preview dinners with chef Ti’Yona Millender of the private cheffing business SHef/.
Food truck service will provide eats on the other days. And though there will be a full bar, with a Colorado products focus, selections will be limited based on the relatively tight space — basically a single bar counter built at the rear of the main entryway gallery; there’s also two smaller downstairs exhibit and event rooms. As for the name, Paes explains that Ultra Flat Black is the deepest darkest black color: “the spray paint that fucks shit up.”