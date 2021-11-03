It’s not the massive, photo-illustrated list of signature rolls and appetizers that sticks most clearly in our memory at this sushi restaurant, located near Banning-Lewis Ranch. Nor is it the clean, tasteful decor.
The thing that sticks is watching the restaurant’s staff gather at two pushed-together tables for a family meal of delivered pizza. Our server says this is daily tradition, a very cool thing.
Also, the sushi’s good, which rates pretty important. We pick some chef-ly house rolls: the tropical roll and the umi roll. The former has tuna, salmon, avocado and cucumber inside, and it’s topped with piney mango and tangy kiwi.
The fruit adds a bit of sweetness that makes each piece of this roll light and fresh, with creamy avocado for a mellow finish. As for the latter, it arrives heavily sauced with plain and spicy mayos, and each piece comes topped with tiny fish eggs (tobiko) in alternating black, green and red, visually appealing.
It’s filled with tempura shrimp, crab, spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber, and under the sauces, it has tuna, salmon and mango. This American maximalist component list sums to a somewhat busy but balanced mix that’s umami, spicy and crunchy, but not too heavy or lingering.