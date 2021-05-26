Bottles & Taps is so not what it seems to be from the outside. Located in the corner of a strip mall near a Walgreens off Academy Boulevard, with poor street visibility, it reads like a dive-y watering hole where comestible- and hooch-wise you’d expect to find Fat Tire as the craftiest beer, stiff generic well drinks and frozen foods from bags, fried with equal parts apathy and cheap cooking oil.
Turns out it is not that type of place — far from it. Their website tagline “where neighborhood meets craft” actually rings true. NASCAR posters, a row of dart machines, overhead stained glass Miller Light lamps, and the requisite TV and neon sign glow fill out wide rooms of old wood paneling and stacked stone walls, contrasting with a more modern thin stone tiled bar set with shiny copper taps hosting local beers. Patrons greeted by name by the staff talk at each other boisterously over the bar and we can’t tell if they all know each other or just met, but clearly it doesn’t matter. The dude in the sleeveless camo shirt on one bar stool is equally respected as the lady behind the glasses in the ball cap and the young couple that’s just strolled in wearing athletic gear, for a post-workout bite and sip. It’s like one of those windowless boxy bars along Fillmore Street or Platte Avenue had a baby with a chic gastropub. And everyone’s nice.
“We’re a neighborhood bar with a craft cocktail twist,” says co-owner Craig Baars, when I press him for a definition of what he and his wife/co-owner Lisa have been up to in the spot since early 2018. He works for FedEx by day but helps out with prep and cooking by night. He’s been a mechanic for 30 years too, and was a subject-matter expert on MRAPs (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles) as a contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan for six years, he says. She formerly bartended and now manages Bottles & Taps. “This was the idea for something we could do together,” he says, noting the space has been a rotating bar of some sort, sometimes “kinda rough,” dating back to the ’70s.
Leading up to when it was most recently called Joe’s Bar, guests might have discovered something affordable like Monday’s current $10 special, 10-ounce New York strips with baked potatoes, salad and a roll; and the two-dinner, two-draft option for $25. Most Mondays, Craig says, they’ll fire 50 steaks inside three hours, and during the pandemic, they’d sometimes do up to 90 for pickup throughout the night (showing they’ve earned community support). But guests would never have found barrel-aged cocktail flights or the option of pours from more than 30 bottles of fine Colorado spirits. And we suspect that something like today’s Pikes Peak Brewing IPA- and Wild Cider-braised shredded pork sliders or tacos would have rated just a touch too gourmet to make the menu.
Craig braises the meat for 10 to 12 hours, and we order both items, finding the sliders tangy from a fine house bourbon barbecue sauce, lightened by apple slaw. The pork’s nice and tender, generously mounded between Hawaiian roll halves. The flour tortilla tacos, also just $8.50 for a trio, pop with lime and pink pickled onion sliver acidity, orange carrot threads and a vibrant green avocado crema flecked with cilantro. Again, you wouldn’t expect bar bites this good when eying Bottles & Taps’ façade.
Nearby French Kitchen supplies the dough for pizzas, and it cooks thin, blond and pleasantly crackery to the tooth. Our barbecue chicken again features the piquant bbq sauce, this time with contrasting red onion sharpness under cooling mozzarella; the breast meat’s a bit dry but the sauce helps and it still holds a pleasant herb and grill-char flavor. From the chicken wing list, we nab a half-dozen with B&T Reaper sauce (denoted with four flame emojis).
They start with honey and apple cider vinegar and a four-chile rub: habanero, chipotle, Trinidad Scorpion and Carolina Reaper (those latter two absolute fire bombs). Then they’re apple- or cherrywood smoked and baked, which renders them non-greasy and dry skinned, and bursting with flavor. They’ve done a commendable job retaining the inherent chicken, chile and smoke flavors under all the heat, balancing the long-lingering smolder perfectly so it scorches the lips and reddens the cheeks, but doesn’t overtake the gustatory experience in a pointlessly macho way.
It would be tough to pair that type of heat with a drink, though IPAs generally complement spiciness well, and something with cream like the Dead Frenchmen with Blackhat Royals & Rebels Rum and Lee Spirits’ Crème de Violette and Crème de Cacao might wash and soothe the palate. But we’re already invested in two awesome whiskey drinks. Our Whiskey Cider mixes Longmont’s Longtucky Bourbon with maple syrup, lemon juice and agave-peach Wild Cider out of Firestone, Colorado. The lemon zing leads and the fruity dry cider notes finish, with maple faintly discernible only for balancing sweetness to mellow the whiskey bite. The Boulevardier tends to barrel age for two months in oak, significantly smoothing out the bitter Campari element and the spicier notes of Axe and the Oak Distillery’s Incline Rye, and mellowing the sweet vermouth’s botanicals. It’s as good a drink here for $11 as it is up the street in the swankier Bar at Almagre setting for $13.
The current barrel-aged list of classics, which also includes a Sidecar, Aviation and Vesper Martini, will survive the upcoming spring cocktail menu refresh. As I’m writing that last sentence, again I’m stunned to have found a place that does damn seasonal menu updates at this unassuming location. There’s something somewhat subtly groundbreaking in that. Folks accustomed to biker bar Coors Light and nachos may be challenged or inspired to try something slightly more gourmet at a still-fair price point in a familiar setting that makes the hoity-toity fare more approachable.
Bottles & Taps could help elevate the craft scene for a new demographic in that way, fostering newfound appreciation for local brews and spirits. But even shy of that, just that there’s an unpretentious common ground where sleeveless camo guy can enjoy a domestic can next to hipster kid or whoever that’s there for a top-shelf treat makes us smile inside. This bar is an equalizer as much as it’s a surprise hidden gem to us.