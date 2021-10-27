Angry Chicken isn’t one restaurant, it’s two: Angry Chicken itself, and 88 hotdog & Juicy. Or maybe it’s one restaurant with a roommate. Whatever it is, both seating and the ordering process are confusing.
It’s stressful for someone who’s never been there to enter and see a counter and register for 88 hotdog & Juicy to the left, a touch screen ordering kiosk to the right that’s also for 88 hotdog & Juicy, and the host stand for Angry Chicken that faces away from the front door. And while it’s impressive to fit so much into a relatively small strip mall locale, it demands some explanation.
88 hotdog & Juicy is a South Korean chain known for juices and smoothies, as well as hot dogs dipped in a rice flour-based batter and fried like a corn dog. The concept came to Los Angeles in 2020, and this spot is their first in Colorado. Angry Chicken, on the other hand, is a sit-down Korean fried chicken joint with a sister location in Aurora, which specializes in whole and half birds.
The rice flour-based batter on the chicken gifts it a perfect crispness and holds in moisture. We order the half-and-half, which comes with half an original recipe bird and half in Korean sweet-and-sour sauce, and that original’s delicate seasoning and faint heat make each bite of juicy meat mouth-wateringly delicious. For the other half, while the sticky-sweet sauce adds some tang, its biggest flavor contributions are sesame and a little cinnamon. A side of fried dumplings doesn’t wow next to the fried chicken, but they’re darn good and only dimmed by comparison.
Wellbeing Chicken is a platter of skin-on, boneless roasted thigh meat served with fresh veggie spears and pickled radish slices for wraps, plus dipping sauces. Despite the deep, roasty flavor of the rich, juicy thigh meat, the dish rates rather light, thanks to the tang of the radish slices and the fresh veg. My dining companion says the portion feels small for $27 when the restaurant asks $24 to $26 for a whole bird, especially given the bountiful appearance of the picture on the menu, but he can’t fault the taste.
Moving on to 88 hotdog & Juicy, many of the dogs on the menu are half sausage, half cheese — and that’s a block of cheese, not shredded throughout, so our meatless mozzarella “dog” is basically an extra big, gluten-free mozz stick. The Angry Dog’s sausage at the base and Pepper Jack at the top. Both have a stupid crisp, sturdy, but not too thick coating.
Potato-crusted dogs have chunks of breakfast potato embedded in the coating, and while ours wants some salt and black pepper, that’s on principle, as potatoes and a smoky hot dog go great together. Mini hot dogs and fried rice cakes pair brilliantly on a skewer with a gochujang-based sweet-spicy sauce drizzle. Every juice and smoothie we sample tastes true to fruit and not oversweet, from the biting bitterness of grapefruit to the singing freshness of both mango-yogurt and peach-yogurt.
Misugaru, a mixture of pulverized grains that’s enjoyed for health benefits in Korea, has a nutty, hearty flavor. It’s unexpected, but a hell of a lot of great dishes and snacks came out of this spot, and all it really needs is a little reorganization inside.