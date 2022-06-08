Look to August, tentatively, for the opening of Urban Animal Beer Co in the former China Doll restaurant space. The brewer and co-owner behind the project is Mike Centanne, who co-founded Iron Bird Brewing Downtown in 2014, followed by Metric Brewing in 2018. He stepped out of ownership in that the following year, and after a six-month sabbatical, took up brewing for Pikes Peak Brewing Co., where he worked until recently. His business partner here is Mandy Bradigan, wife of Colorado Craft owner/operator Bryan Bradigan; they’ll handle front-of-house duties mainly, freeing Centanne up to focus on the beers, with total liberty to brew what he wants.
Centanne says he’s always had to navigate around “creative differences” with past partners, and that he’s been daydreaming about this concept (“some things I’d do differently if I were the 100-percent decider”) dating back to around Iron Bird’s opening. He even trademarked the Urban Animal name years ago as a placeholder. “I love the industry and feel like this town has been great to me,” he says, noting he’s not compromising on anything with this build-out, from brew equipment (a 7-barrel system, with 15-barrel fermenting tanks) to posh taproom decor. “I think Urban Animal will go toe-to-toe with anyplace in Denver,” he says.
While he says he won’t try to be all things to all people, he’s not opposed to keeping up with trends because “it’s always fun to brew new types of beer.” Sure, many brewers are tiring of hazy IPAs, but he’s made peace with it being a fun style to experiment with, he says. He’s on a kettle sour kick as well, and “I even enjoy some ways of approaching house seltzers differently.” As with his vision for Metric’s concept — constantly rotating taps, no sacred flagship brews — he’s planning to keep offerings fresh and diverse at Urban Animal. “I’ll do what I did there, but push it to the next level,” he says.
“My goal is to have nine of our beers on tap on opening day,” he says. “I refuse to open with a bunch of guest taps!” He’s confident he’ll be brewing to his ideal specs shortly after the last brewing equipment arrives in mid-June, mainly because he’s already familiar with this particular setup; it’s a newer version of what he brewed on at Pikes Peak, “so my recipes are dialed into the system already, there shouldn’t be any kinks.”
I ask Centanne if he’ll bring back cask ales — something Iron Bird had the exclusive on locally, with four beer engines (hand pumps) alongside their conventional carbonated taps — and he says he’s pondering it, that he still has a couple of the engines around, but that it would likely come about in a phase two “sometime down the line,” not soon. But that said, he plans to resurrect a couple of the bestselling beers from Iron Bird periodically, including their Propaganda West Coast IPA, “because I personally miss drinking it,” he says.