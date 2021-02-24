We have no clue what to expect from Veasey’s when Google Maps guides us into a residential neighborhood, but when we pay for our order, everything smells good. Veasey’s is a cottage business that requires customers to order ahead — it’s not like a residential street has the space for a queue of cars.
The social media advertises some of the best wings in the city, so we order a Veasey’s special combo, which includes five wings — honey hot for us — fries, nachos, a drink and a funnel cake.
For drinks, it’s water or pink Kool-Aid. The fries are crinkle fries, reminiscent of Ore-Ida bagged stuff and tossed with seasoned salt. On to the wings, the meat’s a little dry, but the skin’s crispy, and the sauce has a good mixture of heat, sweetness and vinegar tang. It certainly brings those fries to life.
And frankly, the funnel cake beats out most of what we’ve had at state fairs, neither greasy nor burnt-tasting. We also order a fried chicken sandwich, sauced on request with spicy barbecue. We get breaded chicken strips on toasted Texas toast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles, fine on texture and the sauce adds good heat and tang.