Owned and operated by Anissa Cantrell, husband Corey and brother Jacob Franklin, this coffee trailer has operated since May, thriving as many other food trucks have while COVID has hindered sit-down businesses. Corey and Anissa are transplants from Illinois, brought here by Corey’s time in the Army, and after he separated, they stayed.
It’s fitting, then, that the veteran-operated truck uses a custom three-bean blend from local biz Veteran Coffee Roasters for all of their brews. While we consider one of their flavored teas and smoothies, we stick to a signature coffee drink: a bonfire banana, a banana vanilla mocha with two shots of espresso and half-and-half, typically, though we sub in oat milk for an extra 50 cents.
Given that Campfire cappuccinos come in 12- or 20-ounce sizes, we’re prepared for this to be more Starbucks-but-better second wave than third wave coffee, which tracks. The drink, which we order iced rather than hot or blended, sips super smooth in texture and flavor, creamy and not too sweet. That banana flavor, though too subdued for our liking, tastes of real bananas.