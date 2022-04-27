Fat Bee launched in the Kansas City metro area in 2017 and has since grown to four locations — this one being the newest, just opened in late March. Within a few months, expect another location at 201 E. Kiowa St. in the Hyatt Place hotel. Billed as a “Vietnamese artisan boba cafe,” you can think of it as similar to the other area milk tea/bubble tea houses like Teapioca, Kung Fu Tea and RoyalTea.
One noticeable exception here, though, is a swank interior with polished (faux-marble-looking) floors, a bright fake plant wall and shiny-clean settings that make it feel like you’re walking into a day spa. Overwhelmed as I always am looking at these customizable menus — with optional boba, jellies, puddings and poppings — I opt for a few drinks across categories. First, from a fruit tea list, I sip the highly refreshing Hawaiian Sunset: pineapple spring tea cut with hibiscus tea, to which I add passionfruit poppers.
The hibiscus leads tart, followed quickly by a sweet-citric punch from the piña; the passionfruit bursts don’t have as much flavor as expected, kinda just a muted tropical note. Next, the Matcha Slushy bears astringent matcha green tea flavor and a blended ice slushie texture with a welcome whipped cream top for some sweet richness. I add blueberry poppers which gift a pop of tart, natural-tasting blueberry juice, non-synthetic and not too sweet.
The blueberry green tea combo easily works. Lastly, I opt for one of the specialty coffee items, the Ube Drizzle Latte, made with Vietnamese beans (an 80/20 Robusta to Arabica blend) roasted in Kansas City. The drink starts with purple yam powder blended into house-sweetened vanilla milk; then comes a squirt around the cup’s interior of a reduced, dark purple ube syrup; then a scoop of ice, another layer of milk; and finally a shot of coffee to bleed brownness down as you watch the latte effect slowly settle ingredients. Very eye-catchingly pretty.
Plunk your straw into the top layer for a strong, bitter and nutty coffee flavor, with earthy, toasty dark-roast notes. Slide deeper in to the middle and that flavor begins creaming out and thinning, and hit bottom and you’re into the starchy-textured yam vein, the most sweet and addictive with its unique flavor, hard to describe other than something like a more island-like sweet potato essence. Fuse all the layers together with sips and achieve a thick and creamy, nutty yam coffee all combined, venturing toward cloying territory, which is to say sugary enough to give you a buzzy rush and definitely an indulgence. Dangerously delicious.