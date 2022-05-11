A good sommelier is everything. The one who takes care of us at Vine & Wheel isn’t just good. “He’s phenomenal,” says one of my dining mates, who carries the credentials to really know the difference. I’ve unknowingly created a happy coincidence by bringing him along.
Here’s the setup: Vine & Wheel opened in early April as the new wine and cheese bar located in the rear of Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe and TILL Neighborhood Bistro & Bar. It’s a swank spot: Flashy black-and-white, wavy-print wallpaper that evokes wine legs oozing down the interior of a glass after a swirl. Long, wide, grey microsuede couches more for reclined lounging and socializing than focused table dining. Light, luxury vinyl plank flooring with a snake-skin like texture, set with ornate area rugs. Stage-like spotlighting that creates bright orbs everywhere, contrasted by dim, intimate corners. Grey and black subway tiles facing long wine and charcuterie counters. An expansive wall of gas-preserved, primo wines that allow for samples by the glass, usually only sold by the bottle. An open mini-kitchen and retail market. A fireplace, and patio heaters set around comfy outdoor furniture.
It’s elegance, everywhere. And it’s priced accordingly. So I’ve assembled a small group of five and offered to buy a first round of drinks and a spread of small plates to share as a budgeted framework for my review. In that group is this friend who worked in the wine industry, on farms, directly at the vines — he’s just helped me prune and train my own overgrown backyard grapevine this same week. He happens to be from Melbourne, Australia, recently relocated here. Our sommelier, a young savant, we determine, immediately responds to the accent, perking up. Why? Turns out he’s from Sydney, and he’s also new to the Springs area. But they don’t just share a nationality — through the wine industry, they actually have common acquaintances, namely a celebrated small producer in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, named Usher Tinkler. “He’s hot shit,” says my friend. Our somm worked for him. Small world, mates.
Trystan Brown is the somm’s name, and through conversation we learn he studied wine science for five years and took an intensive training that places him in a pretty respectable tier of expertise. When asked if he’s thought about going for a master-level certification, he replies, “I watched that Netflix documentary — no thanks.” (He’s referring to Somm.) He tells us he’s in the Springs now because his wife’s from here, and I muse to myself that Vine & Wheel owner Mitch Yellen, founder/manager of Altitude Hospitality Group, has won the lottery in landing him (when The Broadmoor sits oh so near).
My pal goes for a flight of pinot noirs (a Chilean, French and domestic from Oregon), while I split styles with a Spanish grenache, Italian red blend and another red blend from Lebanon. Flights come in threes, with options for 2-, 4- or 6-ounce pours; prices range relative to bottles on the list that start in the $30s and surpass $200. Like beer flights served at breweries, here they come on custom wood blocks, but with strips of chalkboard at their base so staff can write the wine’s name and vintage. It’s a relaxed touch stylistically that lends a grounding casualness to the lavish atmosphere; plus it’s just handy to keep samplings straight.
This is the part of the review where I’d normally flow through detailed tasting notes and impressions, but with so many wines at hand (yes, we order more), I feel it would be tedious, and what you really need to know is that each wine was truly excellent and interesting in its own way — very well curated as a list. “None of this is generic,” quips my friend. “These are well known appellations, but interesting selections, really solid, good wines — they know what they’re doing.”
More importantly, Brown, our somm, knows what he’s doing, and he does it without an ounce of pretentiousness — no display of smarty pants superiority. He doesn’t talk down, he invites in, and he captivates. Somewhere around him describing a hint of tomato leaf (charmingly pronounced Aussie-style as “tom-ah-to” leaf) in one of the wines, I’m convinced he could not only tell me whether it was a good growing year in that particular region for this grape, but probably what the winemaker had for breakfast on a given Tuesday.
For our blends, he lists off not just the grapes, but the percentages of each in the blend — he must have a photographic memory. He makes unique comparisons to ingredients, composed foods, cocktails and even a cigar box relative to our Lebanese wine: our favorite, and a joyous surprise for me as I couldn’t recall having Lebanese wine prior. (Why? I don’t know… have I and I’ve just forgotten?... I’m kinda upset with myself… we start googling on our phones to price bottles and find where to purchase them.) Sure, there’s the power of suggestion, but Brown’s absolutely on-point with his descriptors, and we feel like we’re experiencing the wines in a deeper, reverent way.
As I said, a good sommelier is everything. It makes the experience. And from what Yellen has said about his inspiration for Vine & Wheel, amidst his many other projects, that’s exactly the intent, with the addition of fine cheeses and meats for the pairing. And, I know, he’s not the first to try this, and we can all find decent wines with charcuterie boards across town, but that’s usually as a one-off appetizer, not the main focus of a place. And even when it is, nobody has elevated it to this quality level locally.
Is it perfect? No. We can pick points, like how the wines come out of the cooler a bit cold, so it’s better to let them sit and warm and open up to fully express themselves. The TV-tray-like tables that slide up to the couches quickly fill up with our smorgasbord and must be delicately managed so as not to tip items off. We fail at one point when someone’s foot catches the tray’s base, sending a dish crashing down. (That may be on us; you might stagger your orders more. And in fairness, couch lounging and eating is always a bit clunky, like trying to manage mingle plates and drinks at a social event.) And as amazing as Brown is with his encyclopedic wine knowledge, the wider staff could improve with more attentive pre-bussing; a couple of our B&B plates from the savory courses, which we’re long since finished with, linger not just through dessert, but all the way past check presentation. In high-end fine dining, you never want guests conversing over used plates; you constantly clear clutter to maintain the vibe of grandeur — the culinary equivalent of magical realism. (In other words, don’t distract them and take them out of the moment, as would an off note in a symphony.)
True, this is more of a sophisticated bar than a five-star sit-down spot, but I’m speaking relative to price, too. Cocktails here are $14 to $17, basically Broadmoor prices. That sets a tone and expectation level. The two drinks we order are both specials for the evening, verballed to us by our server. They’re good, improved from a batch of cloying cocktails we sampled recently at TILL, but I might place them as $12-good elsewhere. One’s an Earl Grey-infused Tanqueray with lemon, tasting pleasantly tannic and botanic. The other’s a huckleberry-infused vodka in lemonade with mint and blackberries, fruity and floral, sweet but balanced.
To the eats: build-your-own wine and cheese boards are divided into pick-three, -five, -seven or -nine, ranging from $15 to $40. There’s familiar items like chorizo, Capicola, Gruyere and Camembert. But where it gets interesting is with lesser-seen and appreciated items we order like Italian Bresaola (wide strips of dark beef with a musty aroma) and Finocchiona (thin rounds of pork with notable fennel and black pepper) and Spanish Fuet (even thinner shaved coins of milder pork with faint garlic and pepper notes). Then there’s French Mimolette (hard cow-milk cheese with a cantaloupe-meat color and nice nuttiness) and Comté (semi-hard cow milk cheese, more Swiss-style, with some tyrosine crystal graininess in the texture, also a little nutty, but fruity). They’re plated with candied nuts, pickles, olives, mustard, a saucer of honey, and sliced baguette pieces.
From a menu of a dozen small plate selections ($8 to $21), we go for duck-fat fries, grilled artichokes, short rib toast and wild mushroom tagliatelle. The thin-cut fries are a mix of blond and browned, crunchy-crisp and served with a gourmet tart ketchup and garnish of shaved Grana Padano cheese. The halved artichoke comes with a companion grilled lemon for zestiness and an herbaceous caper aioli to dip the leaves in as you peel them from the heart. Though we aren’t drinking one, I picture the lighter citrusiness playing well with a white wine of some sort. But we’re right where we want to be with our red wines when it comes to cutting through the fattiness of the short ribs on the strips of airy house sourdough. There’s a lovely marrow-flavor to them, countered by sharp mustard-barbecue sauce, pungent, melted Taleggio cheese and peppery microgreen garnish.
The wild mushroom tagliatelle stars, though. You know homemade pasta when you see it, delicate and soft. Consider this dish a preview of one of the next Altitude Hospitality concepts on the way — called Lucca — which is about six months out, fresh-pasta-focused and set for Downtown next to Rutledge’s. Altitude’s corporate executive chef, Hunter Huffman, has collaborated with TILL’s new exec chef Brian Meiler to create Vine & Wheel’s small menu and they’ll handle Lucca as well, partly relying on Meiler’s background as executive chef tournant for Denver’s James Beard Award-winning chef Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja, Ultreia, etc.).
Back to the tagliatelle, though, they make an “umami sauce” via duxelle (shroom, shallot, herb), veggie stock and porcini powder and pan-sear Microvora oyster and king trumpet (and sometimes lion’s mane) mushrooms and present them under a dollop of whipped lemon-ricotta with chive and grana padano garnish. It makes for a sensational vegetarian dish, meaty in its own earthy way, opening the door to several wine-pairing options.
Stick around for dessert wines if that’s your jam, but we go for some simple sweets: a strawberry-mascarpone fruit tart with vibrant, sauternes (complex sweet white dessert wine)-macerated strawberries and a bittersweet chocolate budino (pudding in a ramekin) garnished with raw cacao nib and walnut crumbles. The latter certainly scratches my chocolate addiction itch and the former tastes clean and fruit-bright, our only grievance being a crust so hard you make a mess trying to cut a bite off, making sharing more difficult as we wrestle it carefully on the slide-up trays.
We linger post-meal, finishing our last sips and taking the whole place in from a satiated point of view. We note the electronic remix music’s at perfect volume for conversing without yelling at one another. We comment, after receiving the bill, that it’s definitely not a cheap place, by design, but you for the most part get what you pay for by way of gourmet experience and stylish lounge atmosphere. My wine pal’s obviously sold on the spot, and another dining companion comments that he’s filing Vine & Wheel as a classy date-night spot, to impress. For my part, and I know this sounds fetish-creepy, but I might just return to listen to Trystan Brown describe wines to me. Because a good sommelier is everything.