Vitality Bowls, a San Ramon, California-launched chain with nearly 140 locations, now sports a store at 13492 Bass Pro Drive, #120 thanks to local franchisees and business partners Elisabeth Everett and Shelly Hood. It opened for business on Friday, November 6.
The two entrepreneurs, both military spouses who became friends 15 years ago, also work together at a local Bay Equity Home Loans branch and Hood and her husband have also owned Bicycle Experience locally since 2013.
They say they chose Vitality Bowls over other corporate concepts because “we love their products and their nutritional value, and north Colorado Springs doesn’t have many places like this,” says Everett.
Hood notes they met the founding family, who created Vitality around their daughter’s food allergies. She says they related to them, as their own families have experienced food allergies as well: “This touched our hearts, we have a personal stake.”
Vitality uses actual fruit, such as organic acai, “with no fillers, no ice or juice or yogurt or milk,” they explain, noting that only upgrades like whey or pea protein are powdered.
The kitchen has been designed to nix cross-contamination for allergies, with dedicated equipment for certain foods. Across the bowls, smoothies, juices, salads and sandwiches, superfoods abound, such as bee pollen and goji berries.
A house blend features mangosteen, aronia berry, moringa and camu camu. If you’re unfamiliar with those, or graviola or acerola, no worries; they say descriptive posters on site list purported health benefits and more info. “They’re all extremely good for immunity, with high antioxidants,” says Hood.
They’ve sourced local Nektr. and CoS’bucha kombuchas and Building Three coffee, and emphasize their vegan friendliness. Despite operating under a corporate model, they say they “don’t feel like we’re a chain.” They note their longevity in the community (Everett grew up here), hiring 15 local employees, and enjoying the leeway to design their location as they pleased for a unique atmosphere.