Dive bar and live venue Vultures replacing long-standing dive bar Angry Pirate on Platte Avenue might seem like an equal swap, but Vultures is way cooler.
It opened in October 2021, owned by married couple Aspen and Mike Nipp along with Geoff Brent. Brent has owned The Black Sheep since 2019, while Mike and Aspen co-founded vegan dive The Burrowing Owl, among other business ventures; Mike is also in the local band Salt of Sanguine.
Their experience shows in some good decor choices. Gone are the Pirate’s mix of white tile and carpeted floors in favor of sealed concrete. The walls bear dark paneling and are covered with posters and paintings.
There’s plenty of light from a portion of the ceiling studded with white Christmas lights, “full Griswold” as Aspen describes it while giving super-friendly and -helpful service from behind the bar. They’ve built a small stage, too, perfect for intimate live shows and open mic nights.
On to the drinks, we enjoy a Doctor Explosion, a bottle of real sugar Coca-Cola with a decanter of house red wine for customers to mix to taste, with lime wedges for squeezing. It’s named after the Spanish band that introduced the combo to Mike, but in Spain it’s called kalimotxo. Mixed 50-50, per Aspen’s advice and tradition, it’s mild in taste, not too sweet with tannins shortening the finish and lime keeping it fresh, and the caffeine means we stay alert to enjoy the buzz; it’s a classic for good reason.
The other signature cocktails we sample please as well. The Erotic Vulture, named for a Pixies lyric, sees Jose Cuervo silver, mezcal and orange juice spiked with habanero-hibiscus syrup, and while it’s a big, boozy, fruity drink, the smoky mezcal adds depth, it finishes dry and the chile pepper warmth rises just enough.
It’s strong, too, so be warned. A Sexton Old Fashioned, made with Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey, presents a mix of woody, earthy, tart and bitter notes that makes us think of mahogany, though muddling a Luxardo cherry rates a bit sub-optimal for my dining companion’s tastes. For beer, we find Goat Patch Brewing Company on two of three taps, and cans include lagers like Montucky Cold Snacks and craftier picks like Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.
The food menu’s more substantial and less fried than we’ve seen at a lot of bars. Sandwiches, pressed panini-style, land sound if on the expensive side. Roast beef, not yet on the menu when we visit, delights primarily on the combination of beef and horseradish dipping sauce; tomato and lettuce make it a dead simple sandwich overall. A ham and brie sandwich with green apple and honey mustard for dipping, similarly, succeeds with a classic flavor combo. Both come with the same kettle chips used in the kettle chip nachos, which taste fine with cheese, fresh jalapeño slices and pickled onions. For something hot and creamy, the artichoke dip meets muster, served with grilled bread, tortilla chips, and celery and carrot spears.
As for charcuterie, we get the mid-sized offering, The Committee, which has a huge variety of stuff — cured meats and cheeses, yes, but also pickled okra, fig jam, minimally spicy pepper jelly, a piece of honeycomb, caper berries and two kinds of olives, served with a mix of bread and crackers. Everything goes with almost everything else, and it’s wonderful, though my dining companion says he’d prefer more quantity and less variety.
For dessert, we start with a seasonal special not on the menu: a Pumpkin Spice White Russian, which is exactly what it sounds like: sweet, creamy, full of warming spices and dangerous with how it hides its alcohol content and how easy it goes down. And for non-alcoholic dessert, a gluten-free oatmeal cream pie’s pure childhood nostalgia with great cinnamon notes and icing.
Between the location down the street from The Black Sheep, the strength of the menu and bar, and the know-how of the owners, Vultures has opened in a place of strength, and we’re confident it’ll be around for a while to come.