Vultures Venue hopes to be open as early as Oct. 1 (liquor license transfer pending) in the former Angry Pirate Bar at 2100 E. Platte Ave. Behind the venture are longtime industry faces Mike and Aspen Nipp, plus Geoff Brent who has owned The Black Sheep, just doors away, since 2019.
The Nipps envision it as a pre-party spot before Sheep shows, but also the host to small shows rerouted from the Sheep, either for intimacy or more appropriate sizing for less-established bands. “A group of vultures hanging out is actually called a ‘venue,’ kind of like a ‘murder’ of crows, says Aspen, so the name works in a couple ways for us.”
To the best of their knowledge, the location has been a bar of some sort or another dating back as early as the 1930s. Their theme will revolve around music, with decor to include vintage local flyers and rock poster-style art. For drinks, look for a couple craft taps and one domestic, and an eye toward approachability for everyone: $3 cheap beers, $5-$6 familiar well drinks, cheap and fine wines, and fancy cocktails topping out at $12 to $14.
The Nipps designed cocktail examples: A Sexton Old Fashioned made with single-malt Irish Whiskey; The Erotic Vulture (named for a Pixies lyric) mezcal Tequila Sunrise with hibiscus habanero syrup; and the Doctor Explosion, “a poor man’s sangria from Spain,” mixing red wine, Mexican Coke and lime: “I discovered it when we were recording in Austin,” says Mike, a longtime local musician. “The guys drinking it told me it was best for a little relaxing and energy, because when you drink beer when recording you get too fucked up.”
For eats, initially look for charcuterie boards, panini sandwiches utilizing charcuterie ingredients, salads and a couple soups, to grow in time to include smoked brisket and salmon. They’ll also offer vegan options. Music performances should commence shortly after Vultures launches and the bar aims to be open daily but for Sundays, 11 a.m. to midnight.