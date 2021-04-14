This little brick brewhouse, located just east of Wahsatch Avenue in the quiet outskirts of downtown, has free, off-street parking and plentiful patio seating as well as a great, breezy vibe indoors that makes us want to hang out. Unfortunately, the brews they offer don’t make us want to stick around.
Starting with the best we try across two tasting paddles: the Grabber Orange Wheat beer lacks the typical fogginess of wheat beers, but up-front orange peel and coriander make it pretty drinkable. Frisky in the Forest, a cider/beer hybrid, gives us a snoot full of peach ring aroma and a peach-forward sip, the advertised hint of peach be damned.
Things get weaker from there: Clean Pass Kölsch has an odd not-hoppy bitterness and an unpleasant finish, and Fogger Pale Ale leads with massive buttery diacetyl hit and confuses with a very high 8.5 percent ABV and off, bitter finish.
We find consistent faults in the four darker beers we try: Brickyard Amber Ale, Kilt Shifter Scottish Ale, Whiteknuckle Stout and Power Brake Black IPA alike have prominent astringent, metallic notes, with the black IPA being the worst. The Whiteknuckle White Stout showcased pretty good coffee — by Third Space Coffee — to help mellow it out. We hope the beers improve going forward.