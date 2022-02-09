Six-month-old The Hungry Buffalo’s regular menu features bison burgers and skewers (including Asian and chimichurri options) and even a Mediterranean buffalo gyro. But this Saturday morning outside Walter’s, they’re on a limited brunch menu of half a dozen items.
No matter, as we’re plenty interested in a plate of bison huevos rancheros. We’re told all the meat hails from vendors in-state, including High Plains Bison out of the Denver area. And specific to this dish, Pueblo’s Bay’s Meat Market processes the bison sausage appropriate for a morning item.
It’s cut with pork to add some fat to the lean bison meat and we detect a lovely sage essence amidst other spices. The rancheros arrive as a pair of fry-bread-like, crisp tortillas over unremarkable potato hash, topped with that sausage, refried black beans, shredded Monterey Jack, salsa and pico under cilantro-garnished fried eggs.
There’s a lot of color to the presentation, starting at plump golden yolks, and leading to purple-skinned onion bits and ruby tomato chunks. The bean mash tastes notably good on its own, like the sausage, and the whole assembly satisfies. We cycle between Walter’s beer samples and Sacred Bean coffee as pairings to bites — either proves perfectly suitable.
