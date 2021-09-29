Around a decade ago I ate here after a nearby backpacking trip, hungry and jazzed by a pint and burger on the scenic, aspen-grove-adjacent back patio.
The building dates back to 1885, and staff tell us it had been vacant the last five years until new owners breathed life into it this past May.
Now, the menu hosts vegan cauliflower steaks next to the ribeye and filet, quality craft cocktails, sandwiches and alluring small plates. We sip on Ska Brewing Co. draft beers (the summer-appropriate True Blonde and always-enjoyable Modus Mandarina citrus IPA) and order smoked trout toast and a portobello bleu buffalo burger.
Crispy, side sweet potato fries kick ass and the burger’s well-cooked to our requested medium-rare. The bison and bleu cheese flavors are natural, complementary bedfellows for gamey edge and funk and the fixings, including the shrooms and caramelized onions, give a welcome sharp earth element.
The trout is turned into a tacky fish paste of sorts with olive oil and cream cheese and a list of seasonings: lemon, chives, shallots, green onions and underlying avocado spread on sliced baguette wheels. It’s fresh but could use salt to reach its full potential and some of the garnishing greens on the plate are past wilted. Minor tweaks should correct.